Aspen, CO

Economic freedom

Aspen Daily News
 6 days ago

We all know the archetype: a person thinks she has a serious problem so it’s always on her mind; she loves to complain about her problem, and has a million people she blames for her problem. But then she gets very upset if anyone offers any suggestion that might...

Economic Development

Chuck comes to New Port Richey to serve as the Economic Development Director. He was selected to serve in this position given his notable successes in the development of business and real estate strategies. Throughout his 21 year career, he has held such positions as President and Founder of a...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Concord Monitor

My Turn: The real freedoms lost

This latest COVID-19 omicron outbreak has resulted in widespread COVID fatigue and seriously compromised our ability to control the pandemic. For those who believe that COVID-19 is not a hoax, there are only two ways to control its spread: a proven prophylactic such as a vaccine or a therapeutic, and physical measures that lessen the odds that the virus can enter your body, such as a barrier or distance from infected people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
publicaffairsbooks.com

Empathy Economics

The trailblazing story of Janet Yellen, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg of economics, and her lifelong advocacy for an economics of empathy that delivers the fruits of a prosperous society to people of the bottom half of the economic ladder. Owen Ullmann’s intimate portrait of the heart and mind of Janet...
ECONOMY
Will Senior Citizens Get $1400 Stimulus Checks in 2022?

As inflation continues to surge among rising cases of Omicron, the third stimulus checks round seem to have done little to save people from financial distress. With decreasing avenues of income, people are now hoping that the government sends in more aid in the form of the fourth round of stimulus checks. Being hit the hardest amid the pandemic due to limited income, senior citizens are also among the people pushing for stimulus payments for themselves.
INCOME TAX
Aspen Daily News

Will the U.S. survive?

According to recent polling, 59% of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden. That is a large percentage of the American population. If someone truly believes this, I can understand their anger and disgust with Democrats and their sympathy with the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. However, it seems they also must choose willful ignorance to believe such a statement. And if they’re willing to believe the big lie, what else are they willing to believe?
ELECTIONS
Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than workers, a study from leading economists finds. The study from authors including famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology economics professor David Autor, as well as several Federal Reserve economists,...
SMALL BUSINESS
Aspen Daily News

Greedheads in the ranks

For all you fans of the popular television series "Yellowstone," it’s hard not to see how the main storyline of the show also reflects what’s actually occurring in the Roaring Fork Valley as I speak. Greedy land developers doing their best to destroy one of the most beautiful...
TV & VIDEOS
Aspen Daily News

Paid parking

My first question to the Glenwood Springs City Council is, why did you eliminate the “meter maid” position? Budget cuts or did she quit and you decided not to replace her? It does not matter if she did not match her revenue to her salary. That position came about when the city formed the General Improvements District decades ago, and the city got rid of the parking meters. It has never been a favorite of the downtown businesses to have the meters. People would move their cars during the day to avoid tickets, but if you install meters they will only go down and feed the meter. I would rather see people move their cars around than the cars stay in the same place all day. What will the meters take, your smartphone, credit card or coin? You will still have to hire someone to police the meters. I, for one, thought the parking enforcer was an asset to the city by answering questions from the tourist and letting the city staff know of anything that needs attention in the downtown area. No need to spend your time or money on a consultant, when you have all the consultants you need in the downtown business owners, employees, and patrons. When asked in the past, the biggest negative about the meters is that the citizens did not feel they should have to pay for parking to shop or dine downtown.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Board of Realtors seeks injunctive relief against city in moratorium case

It’s been a little more than two weeks since the Aspen Board of Realtors filed a lawsuit against the city of Aspen seeking civil action to stop Ordinance 27 — the temporary moratorium on short-term rental business licenses and on most residential development permits unanimously passed by Aspen City Council during a Dec. 8 special meeting.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

City gives Wheeler extra authority on COVID matters

(Editor's note: Following the publication of this story, the Wheeler Opera House announced today (Jan. 13) that events scheduled at the venue for today and Friday have been canceled due to staff illness. The Wheeler staff anticipates resuming normal operations next week.) Aspen City Council on Tuesday approved a request...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Council sets priorities for short-term rental moratorium

Aspen City Council took the next step in cracking down on short-term rentals and new residential development at their regular meeting on Tuesday. After passing a temporary moratorium on STR activity and certain kinds of new residential development and redevelopment on Dec. 8, the city is now beginning the work to address the concerns that led to the passage of the emergency ordinance, also known as Ordinance 27. The process over the next six months will include community engagement, which will begin in earnest next month.
ASPEN, CO
Freedom and guardrails for Citizen X

This article was contributed by Suzanne L. Taylor, vice president of Innovation and Emerging Technologies at Unisys. Many professions today are welcoming the rise of their Citizens X: those ordinary citizens, curious or concerned about a particular discipline, who are empowered to collaborate with its credentialed professionals to make significant contributions. In technology, where the trend is sometimes called “the democratization of tech” or “no-code/low-code,” its benefits are great, but its risks must be recognized and mitigated.
AMAZON
Aspen Daily News

Menter: Aspen’s ‘lose-lose’ mitigation fee and STR proposals

Aspen ended 2021 by kicking off an old-fashioned political controversy. City Council Emergency Ordinance #27 of 2021 placed a moratorium on free market residential development and the recently emergent and lucrative residential property use known as short-term rental permits (STRs). This act triggered what some view as a class warfare conflagration between those living in city-subsidized affordable housing and Aspen free-market homeowners who argue that real growth comes from subsidized housing itself. Only a few so positioned Aspen citizens have proven brave enough to risk the elitist worker-hater label for opposing the STR limitation and mitigation fee proposal that their taxes and fees would fund, and which together constitute a “lose-lose” proposal that threatens the foundation of Aspen’s affordable housing program.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Growing community: Being kind to our minds

Thinking back to our own childhoods, and the old-school, hands-off parenting we experienced, it’s amazing we made it this far at all! Seriously though, we hear so often from parents, including those younger than us, about how they were left to their own devices (although of course those devices didn’t include iPhones or iPads), sent outside to play and allowed — no, actually expected — to amuse ourselves, figure things out and manage large swathes of our lives alone. We could debate for hours about whether this was better or worse than modern parenting, which encourages a high degree of involvement by parents in their children’s lives, but wherever you come out, we can all agree that we now have so much more knowledge about brain development and what kids need to be successful, independent and socially and emotionally adept.
ASPEN, CO

