Economic freedom

My first question to the Glenwood Springs City Council is, why did you eliminate the “meter maid” position? Budget cuts or did she quit and you decided not to replace her? It does not matter if she did not match her revenue to her salary. That position came about when the city formed the General Improvements District decades ago, and the city got rid of the parking meters. It has never been a favorite of the downtown businesses to have the meters. People would move their cars during the day to avoid tickets, but if you install meters they will only go down and feed the meter. I would rather see people move their cars around than the cars stay in the same place all day. What will the meters take, your smartphone, credit card or coin? You will still have to hire someone to police the meters. I, for one, thought the parking enforcer was an asset to the city by answering questions from the tourist and letting the city staff know of anything that needs attention in the downtown area. No need to spend your time or money on a consultant, when you have all the consultants you need in the downtown business owners, employees, and patrons. When asked in the past, the biggest negative about the meters is that the citizens did not feel they should have to pay for parking to shop or dine downtown.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO