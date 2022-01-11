Economic freedom

Thinking back to our own childhoods, and the old-school, hands-off parenting we experienced, it’s amazing we made it this far at all! Seriously though, we hear so often from parents, including those younger than us, about how they were left to their own devices (although of course those devices didn’t include iPhones or iPads), sent outside to play and allowed — no, actually expected — to amuse ourselves, figure things out and manage large swathes of our lives alone. We could debate for hours about whether this was better or worse than modern parenting, which encourages a high degree of involvement by parents in their children’s lives, but wherever you come out, we can all agree that we now have so much more knowledge about brain development and what kids need to be successful, independent and socially and emotionally adept.
Comments / 0