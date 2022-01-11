ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work

KFYR-TV
 6 days ago

www.kfyrtv.com

Daily Mail

Nursing staff who've tested positive for COVID but have mild symptoms have returned to work at Rhode Island hospitals under new rules to ease staffing crisis - just weeks after unvaccinated health care workers were fired

At least one hospital in Rhode Island has allowed COVID positive staff return to work as a staffing crisis grips the state months after hospitals fired unvaccinated health care workers in compliance with a state mandate. The state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston reached 'crisis' staffing status on Monday. Employees...
GoLocalProv

Nurses Union: “Unequivocally Opposed” to RI’s Decision to Allow COVID Positive to Return to Work

United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) President Lynn Blais has issued a harsh statement against the state’s decision to allow COVID positive workers into hospitals. Blais, a nurse who heads the state’s largest healthcare union representing more than 7,000 nurses and health professionals, is blasting the newly implemented policy that allows health care workers who are COVID positive to return to work in our state’s hospitals in crisis situations.
CBS Sacramento

Healthcare Workers Push Back On Dangerous New Guidance From CDPH

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Department of Public Health’s decision to allow employers to force COVID-positive healthcare workers and caregivers to work, exposing sick patients, vulnerable elderly people, and the general public to COVID, outraged SEIU California leaders, who represent over half a million healthcare workers and other caregivers in the state. Shortly after this news broke, the administration announced its determination to guarantee that workers have the additional paid sick leave they require to protect themselves, their patients, and their families. On September 30, paid supplemental sick leave came to an end. For months, workers have been arguing vehemently for...
thelundreport.org

Oregon Hospitals Allow COVID-Positive Employees To Return To Work

It's been almost two years since people took to opening their doors and windows every evening to bang on pans, cheer and clap for front-line health care works at the onset of COVID-19. It’s the kind of support many providers feel devoid of today. “We feel forgotten, devalued and...
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island says COVID-positive healthcare workers can return to work to solve staffing crisis

The Rhode Island Department of Health said that healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19 can return to work if their facility is facing a staffing crisis. “Also, facility administrators should be using their clinical judgment in making staffing decisions. For example, a facility may opt for a COVID-19 positive worker to only care for COVID-19 positive patients,” Health Department spokesman Joseph Wendelken told the Providence Journal on Saturday.
beckershospitalreview.com

California allows healthcare workers back to work after COVID-19 exposure, positive test

The California Department of Public Health temporarily revised its guidelines to allow healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic to return to work immediately without isolation or testing. Effective Jan. 8 through Feb. 1, the return-to-work criteria was updated because of "critical staffing shortages currently being experienced...
