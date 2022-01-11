ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK considering cut to green levy to soften energy price surge - The Times

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry is considering cutting a green levy on energy bills as a way to help consumers who are already facing high inflation, The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Treasury was reviewing the Energy Company Obligation, a 1 billion-pound ($1.36 billion) levy on energy bills which pays for insulation and new boilers to help about 200,000 households a year, the newspaper said.

($1 = 0.7350 pounds)

