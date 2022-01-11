ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Vehicle Crash into Building Sparks Fire

 6 days ago

A vehicle caught fire after crashing through a building Monday night in Irwindale.Jack Reynolds/KNN

Irwindale, Los Angeles County: A vehicle crashed into a building and caught fire at the location of Royal Oaks Custom Paint and Body.

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of the crash at around 11:05 p.m., Monday, Jan.10, on East Arrow Highway and East Live Oak Avenue in Irwindale. When firefighters arrived at the location, the vehicle was found through the building on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and cleared the vehicle. No victims were found inside.

The driver was able to self extricate from the vehicle. Irwindale Police Department officers were seen conducting a field sobriety test on the driver at the location.

