The world of business is and historically has been a male-dominated industry. This is reflected within the Darla Moore School of Business. From tenured faculty to undergraduate students, almost every population at Darla Moore has a majority of males. As research shows that sexism, beliefs of superiority and bias are still a common element in M.B.A. programs and the business industry, experts and industry professionals — such as the Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion for the Darla Moore School, Deborah Hazzard — said this is from bias and lack of diversity in leadership.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO