My family has been fortunate during the pandemic. With our vaccinations and the precautions we’ve taken, and surely some luck, we haven’t had any infection scares. Still, when I came across some rapid self tests Wednesday morning at my neighborhood hardware store, I scooped them up. With the omicron variant running wild even in vaccinated folks, it can’t hurt to have tests handy so we won’t ...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO