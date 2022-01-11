ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK's Johnson faces lockdown-breach claims over garden party

By JILL LAWLESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujEub_0diMagym00
Virus Outbreak Britain FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a press conference at Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan in London Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) (Frank Augstein)

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a wave of public and political outrage on Tuesday over allegations that he and his staff flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from mingling outside the home.

Opposition politicians called for a police investigation after broadcaster ITV published a leaked email invitation to “socially distanced drinks” in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence in May 2020. The email from the prime minister’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, was sent to dozens of people and urged attendees to “bring your own booze.”

The event was scheduled for May 20, 2020 — the same day the government at a televised news conference reminded people they could only meet up with one person outside their household. London’s Metropolitan Police force also published reminders about the rules that day.

The police force said Tuesday it was “in contact with” the government over the party claims, which follow allegations of several other rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic.

The opposition Labour Party demanded that Johnson answer questions about the allegations in Parliament — but the government sent a junior minister, Michael Ellis, to face lawmakers instead. Ellis apologized “for the upset that these allegations have caused” but said he could not comment further because an investigation was underway.

Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said Johnson's “absence speaks volumes.”

“He can run but he can’t hide,” she said.

During Britain’s first lockdown, which began in March 2020 and lasted for more than two months, gatherings were banned with a few exceptions, including work and funerals. Millions of people were cut off from friends and family, and even barred from visiting dying relatives in hospitals.

On the day of the garden party, 268 people with the coronavirus died in Britain, according to official figures, bringing total deaths to more than 36,000. The total now stands at over 150,000, the highest toll in Europe after Russia.

Lyndsay Jackson, whose mother died of COVID-19 in May 2020, said the government showed “contempt for ordinary people and for the difficulties we were all facing.”

“I wasn’t able to be with her when she died, I wasn’t able to hold her hand. … I couldn’t even hug my brother after the funeral,” said Jackson, a member of the group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice. She told Sky News that Johnson was “beneath contempt.”

Johnson’s Conservative government has repeatedly been accused of flouting the rules it imposed on others during the pandemic, which brought the most severe restrictions on Britons’ individual freedoms since World War II.

The latest claims will be investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray who was appointed by the government to look into earlier allegations that staff in Johnson’s office flouted coronavirus rules with lockdown-breaching Christmas parties in 2020.

Johnson has insisted he personally broke no rules, but British media reported Tuesday that the prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson attended the May 2020 garden gathering.

Health Minister Edward Argar said he understood why people would be “upset and angry,” but said he would not “pre-judge” the outcome of Gray’s inquiry.

But Labour lawmaker Ed Miliband said the allegations were “incredibly damning” and said Johnson must explain whether he attended the party.

“How can he lead the country through these difficult times, get people to follow public health advice, if he has so flagrantly breached the rules?” Miliband said on BBC radio.

Worryingly for Johnson, it was not just opposition politicians expressing anger. The latest claims added fuel to growing concern inside the governing Conservatives about the prime minister's leadership.

The right-of-center party picked Johnson as leader in 2019 for his upbeat manner and popular touch, a choice that appeared vindicated when he led the Tories to a big election win in December 2019.

But the pandemic has shaken his authority. Support for Johnson is being eroded by discontent over social restrictions — which some Conservatives view as draconian — and disquiet about his judgment after a slew of financial and ethical misconduct allegations.

Ruth Davidson, former leader of the Conservatives in Scotland, said many people would “never forgive” the “utterly indefensible” garden party.

“It just makes a mockery of this idea that we were doing a national endeavor to keep each other safe,” she said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Carrie Johnson admits ‘lapse in judgement’ as picture shows her breaking Covid rules at West End club

A photograph has emerged showing Carrie Johnson flouting social distancing rules despite the public being warned at the time that they should keep their distance from anyone they do not live with.In the photo, the prime minister’s wife can be seen embracing old school friend Anna Pinder at a private members’ club in Covent Garden, where they were celebrating the latter’s engagement.In the picture, published by The Telegraph, Ms Johnson is seen hugging her friend while they sat side-by-side on a sofa on the roof terrace of The Conduit. Ms Johnson has one of her legs draped over her friend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Piers Morgan sums up why ‘brazen’ Downing St Parties have ‘shattered’ trust in government in just 2 minutes

Piers Morgan has summed up why accusations that Downing Street held parties when the country was under strict lockdown rules are so controversial.Speaking to the BBC’s Sophie Raworth, he spoke specifically about the May 2020 drinks party that was organised over email by Martin Reynolds for some 100 members of staff, at a time in which people were only allowed to meet one other person. Johnson admitted he attended the event and apologised but said he believed it was a “work event” but it has damaged his position in the polls.Explaining why, Morgan said: “The court of public opinion...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘planning end to Plan B’ Covid restrictions as he fights to keep his job

Boris Johnson is reportedly set to lift Plan B coronavirus restrictions in England at the next review as he works to save his premiership in the face of further allegations of parties in Downing Street throughout the pandemic.A decision on measures including Covid passes and work from home guidance is due on 26 January, by which time the report into allegations of lockdown breaches in No 10 is expected to have been published.The restrictions are expected to be lifted – though mask rules may still remain – and an announcement could come within days, according to The Daily Telegraph.“There frankly...
WORLD
The Independent

No 10 parties understandable but not excusable, says Sir Tony Blair

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has said he could “understand how” rule-breaking parties in No 10 could happen, but that they were still inexcusable.Sir Tony, who occupied Downing Street for a decade, said he did not want to “get into questions of resignation or not” when asked whether Boris Johnson should resign over the partygate allegations.The former Labour leader told Times Radio he could “understand people feeling enraged and very angry” about the claims of lockdown-contravening events, but that he could also see it “from the perspective of Downing Street”.People were obeying restrictions, often with massive personal cost and...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Ruth Davidson
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Fresh No 10 rule-breaking claims emerge as PM puts fight back plan in place

Fresh allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street have emerged as it was reported Boris Johnson is looking to reboot his leadership after a bruising week.The Prime Minister’s administration was forced to apologise on Friday to Buckingham Palace after it emerged two staff parties were reportedly held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating the litany of claims about lockdown-busting parties in Government, is said to have been “completely blindsided” by the latest revelations, The Times reported.The newspaper said the official is concerned that Downing Street staff are withholding information about parties from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ as another claim of a No 10 party emerges

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into partygate allegations as claims of another lockdown breach in No 10 surfaced.The Prime Minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.It comes as The Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.No 10...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Europe#Russia#Uk#Ap#British#Britons#Itv#Metropolitan Police#Parliament
The Independent

Head of Covid rules taskforce admits holding leaving drinks during lockdown

The former head of the government unit responsible for drawing up Covid rules has apologised for organising a leaving drinks event during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.Kate Josephs, ex-chief of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce at the Cabinet Office, admitted she had gathered colleagues together for her own leaving event on 17 December 2020, while strict curbs on socialising remained in force in London.Ms Josephs, who is currently chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was co-operating with the investigation into government parties carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.“On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

‘I feel like an idiot’: Funeral officer gets emotional as he discusses latest Downing Street party allegations

A funeral officer broke down in tears and said he felt “like an idiot” in following coronavirus rules in light of the latest Downing Street party allegations. Speaking to LBC’s James O’Brien, Camiel Chaudhary said he stopped a lot of people attending cremations when rules put limits on the number of people who could attend funerals but since reading about continued allegations of rule breaking in Downing Street he wished he had been “more lenient”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson is in ‘big trouble’ as celebrities criticise PM’s No 10 party apology

Piers Morgan has said that Boris Johnson is in “big trouble” after apologising for attending an illegal party at No 10 in May 2020.On Monday (10 January), it was revealed a “bring your own booze” party was held at the Downing Street gardens on 20 May 2020 with more than 100 people invited. Reports suggested that 30 people had attended, including the prime minister and his wife, although Johnson refused to confirm his attendance.At the time, restrictions on social gatherings had just been eased to allow outdoor mixing with one member of another household, which could only take place...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She stuck to the rules': Sky News host Trevor Phillips fights the tears as he recalls his daughter's death to anorexia in lockdown - asking Oliver Dowden about No10 parties: 'Does the PM really understand why people are angry?'

Broadcaster Trevor Phillips today held back tears as he recalled the death of his daughter when strict Covid rules were still in place as he challenged Oliver Dowden over parties in Downing Street. The Sky News presenter could be seen trying to keep his emotions in check as he challenged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Call for probe into No 10 party ‘cover up’ allegations as PM ‘literally in hiding’

Cabinet secretary Simon Case should provide “urgent” answers about “unprecedented” allegations that No 10 staff were pressured to delete evidence of illegal parties in Downing Street, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said.Her letter to the top civil servant comes after after two sources told The Independent they had been advised by a senior staff member to “clean up” their phones of anything that could “look like a party”, and follows a series of fresh revelations this week.No 10 was forced to apologise to Buckingham Palace on Friday after reports of two parties held on the eve of Prince...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson faces further calls to resign as reports suggest No 10 team to be culled

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle over the partygate affair as another Conservative MP called for him to resign.Boris Johnson is devising a policy announcement blitz and a cull of his top team as he looks to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, The Sunday Times reported.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary who sent an email inviting staff to “bring your own booze” drinks in the No 10 garden during the first coronavirus lockdown, and his deputy Stuart Glassborow are likely...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson pledges to ‘address underlying culture’ of lockdown parties in bid to save job

Boris Johnson is set to overhaul his Downing Street operation in a desperate attempt to "address the underlying culture" that led to lockdown boozing, a Cabinet minister has said.Tory chair Oliver Dowden insisted on Sunday that the prime minister was "contrite" over allegations of rule-breaking and suggested he would be making changes to his top team.But opposition parties doubled down on criticism the prime minister, with Labour leader Keir Starmer stating that Mr Johnson "broke the law" and then "lied about what had happened"."I think he broke the law. I think he's as good as admitted that he broke the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have subsequently emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable” - his position made ever-more perilous by the steady stream of damaging allegations continuing to come forward in the press.Mr Johnson is now odds-on to be...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

List of parties across Government reportedly held during Covid restrictions

More revelations have emerged about parties held in Downing Street and the heart of Government including on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Here is a list of the alleged gatherings, which in several cases have been admitted to.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson, his wife Carrie, former chief adviser Dominic Cummings and Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, were all pictured, in a photograph leaked to The Guardian, sitting around a table in the No 10 garden, with wine and cheese in front of them.Some 15 other people were also in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson using populist policies to save his job is ‘unedifying’, Sturgeon says

Nicola Sturgeon has accused Boris Johnson of resorting to “cheap, populist policies” to distract from the scandals engulfing his leadership.Scotland’s First Minister responded to reports that Downing Street had launched ‘operation red meat’ in a bid to stem public outrage at the slew of parties reported to have taken place during lockdown.Ms Sturgeon said proposals such as ending the BBC licence fee and ordering the military to prevent small boats from crossing the Channel was “unedifying” for the Prime Minister.Speaking to the media at a visit to Irvine after the announcement of offshore energy contracts, the SNP leader said the...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM ‘contrite’ over partygate as Dowden hints at No 10 overhaul

The Prime Minister is “contrite” over allegations of Covid rule-breaking and will seek to “address the underlying culture in Downing Street” that led to partygate, a Cabinet minister said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden admitted there were “failings” in No 10, following a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties, but he denied it was a resigning matter for Boris Johnson Mr Dowden said the Government plans to “address the kind of culture that has allowed” the reported flouting of coronavirus laws to happen, in a hint of a shake-up at the top of Mr Johnson’s administration.It comes after The Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
52K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy