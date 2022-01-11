Clarke Co School Supt takes medical leave

xernona thomas

Almost a week since the start of spring semester classes in the Clarke County School District comes word that School Superintendent Xernona Thomas will be taking a medical leave of absence. Thomas, who announced last year her plans to retire at the end of the current school year, says she expects to be out five to seven weeks.

From the Clarke Co School District website…

Dear CCSD Community,

We have successfully kicked off the spring semester, and we could not have done it without the support of our students, staff, families, and community.

I am writing to notify our community of an important update about the Clarke County School District administration.

I started a temporary medical leave of absence on Thursday, January 6, 2022. I expect to be on leave for approximately 5-7 weeks and will not be engaged in the district’s day-to-day operations. During this time, Chief Academic Officer Brannon Gaskins will serve as Acting Superintendent.

While it is difficult to step away from CCSD, however briefly, I know it is in the best interest to concentrate on my health. I have complete confidence in Mr. Gaskins and my administrative team to continue to focus on our strategic priorities and do what’s best for our students. I am committed to returning to the school district as soon as possible.

I thank you in advance for your continued support of our students and schools.

Sincerely,

Xernona Thomas

