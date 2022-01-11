The Vaccine Passport Pathway to a Social Credit System

If you think the vaccine passports are bad enough, wait until the left reveals their next step.

That's because that vaccine passport could easily turn into a social credit system .

"If your social credit score is unacceptable when you show your vaccine passport you get a red check instead of a green check, and then you can't function in society," political analyst Brian Joondeph says.

Joondeph also told KTRH this has all been by design.

"I don't think this was an accident. I think that was thought out and planned in a way to introduce it gradually to have it accepted," Joondeph explained.

In other words, if you increase your control slowly enough, the people won't realize they're being controlled.