ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Vaccine Passport Pathway to a Social Credit System

By Cliff Saunders
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XN0EK_0diMaESY00

If you think the vaccine passports are bad enough, wait until the left reveals their next step.

That's because that vaccine passport could easily turn into a social credit system .

"If your social credit score is unacceptable when you show your vaccine passport you get a red check instead of a green check, and then you can't function in society," political analyst Brian Joondeph says.

Joondeph also told KTRH this has all been by design.

"I don't think this was an accident. I think that was thought out and planned in a way to introduce it gradually to have it accepted," Joondeph explained.

In other words, if you increase your control slowly enough, the people won't realize they're being controlled.

Comments / 406

Why Not
6d ago

No 💩.. Imagine a vaccine so safe you have to be threatened to take it.. For a disease so deadly you have to be tested to know you have it.. LOL

Reply(41)
367
ban_narcan
6d ago

I just can't wrap my head around having id to vote is called racist by you people but you want to mandate vaccine passports. nobody can explain it. the same way democrats yell they're anti corporation but they worship at the feet of the pharmaceutical corporations.

Reply(33)
270
Just1American
6d ago

we the people will not allow this socialist Democratic Party. this is not China this is not Germany. And this illegitimate Administration has pushed their limits to the end

Reply(33)
196
Related
iheart.com

POLL QUESTION: What will vaccine passports lead to?

If you think the vaccine passports are bad enough, wait until the left reveals their next step. That's because that vaccine passport could easily turn into a social credit system. "If your social credit score is unacceptable when you show your vaccine passport you get a red check instead of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Credit System#Chinese#Ktrh News#Ktrhnews
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
healththoroughfare.com

The Reason Behind Humans’ Evilest Impulses is Now Revealed

Even though we like to believe our parents when they tell us that we’re good people, such statements are far from the truth sometimes. It doesn’t take too much intelligence to figure out that there’s plenty of evil in the hearts of many: envy, wrath, lust, pride, greed, sloth, gluttony, and so on.
SCIENCE
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WASHINGTON, DC
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Who gets an extra $200 per month?

Social Security checks with the COLA increase are set to go out in days, and some people can expect an increase worth hundreds. The COLA increase was 5.9% due to the inflation caused by COVID-19. The average increase for individuals will be around $92. Some people will see a rise...
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
860
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy