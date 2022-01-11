ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XBUS Introduces a 98 Percent Recyclable Modular EV

Cover picture for the articleGerman automaker Electricbrands has revealed a new all-in-one modular EV that can be easily transformed to provide a wide range of mobility solutions whether that be for business, casual city driving, road trip adventures, or camping. The base model of the XBUS is shaped like a mini pickup truck,...

