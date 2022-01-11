First Week Album Projections for The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Are Here

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky’s relationship is getting serious, and HollywoodLife has learned that 2022 may be quite the year for the duo!. Rihanna, 33, and ASAP Rocky, 33, rang in the New Year together at home in Barbados and, according to sources, 2022 may be the year that they say, “I do!” In January 2020, Rihanna and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, took their romance public when they were spotted packing on PDA during their first holiday trip to Barbados, where they both have family. And they’ve fallen more and more in love with each other since. In fact, a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “it’s only a matter of time before [ASAP Rocky] proposes!”

