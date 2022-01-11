ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

First Week Album Projections for The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Are Here

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first week album projections for The Weeknd‘s latest album, Dawn FM, are in. According to HITS Daily Double, the 16-track record is expected to earn somewhere between 150,000 to 170,000 units in...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Hints at New Album Trilogy

With his latest album Dawn FM officially out, The Weeknd could be in the middle of a brand new album trilogy. The XO Records head took to Twitter to cryptically tweet the possibility, sharing, “i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?” He didn’t divulge specific details, however with the release of Dawn FM and the record’s apparent connection to After Hours, it seems like his next album will culminate the trilogy.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd announces new album Dawn FM featuring Jim Carrey will arrive this week

The Weeknd has announced that his new album – titled Dawn FM – will be released on Friday (7 January).The pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, shared a Twitter post today (3 January) captioned: “new album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for the forthcoming release of “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never all feature on the record.Most surprisingly, the comedian Jim Carrey will also appear on the album. It is not yet...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Shares Tracklist for Upcoming Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd on Wednesday unveiled the full tracklist for his upcoming record, Dawn FM, which is set for release on Friday, January 7. Abel debuted the tracklist in a minute-long video shared to social media, which teases “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd” alongside additional audio and visual first-looks.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Weeknd - Dawn FM (Album Review)

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ has arrived with little fanfare. An announcement almost out of nowhere, following up scattered hints, set in motion a short run of excitement but, in truth, The Weeknd doesn’t need to pull out all the promotional stops when he’s made one of his best records to date. The songs speak for themselves.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Sales#Cds#Vinyl#Https#Hits Daily Double#Xo Records#Dawn Fm#Theweeknd
defpen

Album Stream: The Weeknd – Dawn FM

In the midst of all the chaos that kicked off the spread of COVID-19 within the United States, The Weeknd managed to release the biggest album of the year. Inspired by 1980s pop and pop culture, After Hours kicked off a new era for the Toronto native that mixed nostalgia with current day trends. The formula that was used to create After Hours proved to be immensely successful as it earned him several platinum plaques, the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and a Super Bowl halftime show opportunity.
MUSIC
Lantern

Album review: The Weeknd struggles with consistency on ‘Dawn FM’

Award-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd has released his new album “Dawn FM” almost a year after his well-received “After Hours.”. Although “After Hours,” which featured hit songs such as “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” went No. 1 on the Billboard charts after its March 2020 release, and “Blinding Lights” spent 90 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the biggest Hot 100 song of all time, the Grammys did not give the album or any of its songs any nominations. Following this controversy, The Weeknd told The New York Times he would no longer allow his label to submit his music to the Grammys.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hypebeast.com

J. Cole's Full Catalog Released in Spatial Audio on Apple Music

J. Cole‘s full catalog of albums has been exclusively mixed for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music. Fans and subscribers of the platform can now listen to 4 Your Eyez Only, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, Born Sinners, Cole World: The Sideline Story, KOD, The Off-Season, Revenge of the Dreamers 2 and Revenge of the Dreamers 3 — all of which were mixed by engineers Juro “Mez” Davis and Kaleb “KQuick” Rollins — as an immersive listening experience on Apple Music. Those who use AirPods or Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip will automatically be able to listen to the Dolby Atmos tracks, as well as those using the built-in speakers of the latest versions of the iPhone, iPad and Mac.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

MayTree Delivers Toasty Acapella Rendition of the 'Mortal Kombat' Theme

South Korean a cappella group MayTree has just given their vocal take on The Immortals’ electronic track for the 1995 Mortal Kombat film. The five-person group was founded in 2000 and has won numerous awards including second place at the 2018 Moscow A Cappella Festival and two gold medals in the Jazz category and Pop choral category at the 2014 World Choir Games.
MUSIC
The Independent

23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up. Check out the funniest examples...
MUSIC
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Marriage Plans Revealed: ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before He Proposes’

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky’s relationship is getting serious, and HollywoodLife has learned that 2022 may be quite the year for the duo!. Rihanna, 33, and ASAP Rocky, 33, rang in the New Year together at home in Barbados and, according to sources, 2022 may be the year that they say, “I do!” In January 2020, Rihanna and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, took their romance public when they were spotted packing on PDA during their first holiday trip to Barbados, where they both have family. And they’ve fallen more and more in love with each other since. In fact, a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “it’s only a matter of time before [ASAP Rocky] proposes!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Why Barbados Was The ‘Perfect’ Place To Celebrate The Holidays Together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the festive season hanging out with both sides of their family in Barbados. Find out why it was the ‘perfect’ vacation!. Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the holidays once again in her home country of Barbados, where the rapper also has family — and the trip couldn’t have been more perfect! After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, the adorable couple played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing for them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Rihanna Ends The Year By Shaking The 'Net With Steamy New Savage Fenty Look

Rihanna is ending 2021 the same way she kicked it off --- with a bang. The Fenty beauty founder took to social media on the final day of the year to show her stunning good looks in new Savage Fenty lingerie look, and fans can't be more pleased. Rih Rih shared a steamy pic of herself donning her new purple Savage number, sharing with her 115 million followers:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night with A$AP Rocky in Gucci x Balenciaga Puffer Vest & Snakeskin Sandals

Rihanna stepped out on date night decked out in designer. The “Umbrella” singer and A$AP Rocky had a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. She wore pieces from the Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project collaboration, including a tan and brown puffer vest and shawl that she styled as a headscarf. Her gilet is available on Balenciaga’s website for $2,550. Rihanna paired her designer duds with a black skirt and accessorized with Gucci sunglasses and several necklaces and bracelets. The Savage X Fenty founder took a walk on the wild side with her shoes. She slipped into brown...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy