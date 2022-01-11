OP-ED | The Unforgiving Politics of the Omicron Surge

Cargill Inc., a major customer of the Port of Houston and one of the largest privately held corporations in the U.S., has earned the award from Mighty Earth as the worst company in the world. From buying cocoa inside protected national lands in Ghana to polluting drinking water in the Midwest to supplying McDonalds with chicken McNuggets (containing 37% chicken), to displacing indigenous people by deforestation in the Amazon for Cargill soy, former Congressman Henry Waxman concluded, “In my 40-year long career in Congress, I took on a range of companies that engaged in abusive practices. I have seen firsthand the harmful impact of businesses that do not bring their ethics with them to work. But Cargill stands out.” Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recently said, “It’s a shame that the Brazilian cavalry wasn’t as efficient as the Americans, who exterminated their Indians.” Profiles in courage are hard to find among both the primarily white men who control Cargill and the Brazilian government to change a system evidently designed to see baby boomers die of old age while the later-birthed die of climate change. Bolsonaro’s comments and the corporate drive for profit seem to be reflected in President Andrew Jackson’s address to Congress nearly 200 years ago in 1830 when he asked, “What good man would prefer a country covered with forests and ranged by a few thousand savages to our extensive Republic, studded with cities, towns, and prosperous farms embellished with all the improvements which art can devise or industry execute, occupied by more than 12 million happy people, and filled with all the blessings of liberty, civilization and religion?”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO