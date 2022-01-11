ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

These Are the Counties in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0diMZTUA00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 57,535,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 1,568,562 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,837 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,586 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami-Dade County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 854,670 infections in Miami-Dade County, or 31,474 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami-Dade County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Miami area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 342 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami-Dade County, compared to 306 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 7, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Miami-Dade County, FL 31,474 854,670 342 9,278
2 Broward County, FL 23,203 442,977 261 4,992
3 Palm Beach County, FL 18,732 270,915 299 4,329

