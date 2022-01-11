ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0diMZSbR00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 57,535,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 171,627 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,191 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 17,586 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hartford County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 135,790 infections in Hartford County, or 15,177 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hartford County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hartford area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 305 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hartford County, compared to 278 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 7, 2022.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hartford County, CT 15,177 135,790 305 2,726
2 Middlesex County, CT 12,411 20,276 260 424
3 Tolland County, CT 10,287 15,561 143 216

