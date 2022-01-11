ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0diMZQpz00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 57,535,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 775,004 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,952 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,586 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Detroit-Warren-Dearborn , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Macomb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 176,418 infections in Macomb County, or 20,308 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Macomb County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Detroit area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 377 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Macomb County, compared to 334 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 7, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Macomb County, MI 20,308 176,418 377 3,277
2 St. Clair County, MI 20,083 32,046 427 681
3 Livingston County, MI 18,555 34,973 193 364
4 Lapeer County, MI 18,291 16,133 387 341
5 Wayne County, MI 17,129 301,704 374 6,579
6 Oakland County, MI 17,087 213,730 253 3,165

