These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 57,535,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 775,004 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,952 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,586 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Detroit-Warren-Dearborn , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Macomb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 176,418 infections in Macomb County, or 20,308 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Macomb County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Detroit area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 377 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Macomb County, compared to 334 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 7, 2022.

