These Are the Counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 57,535,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 533,383 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,603 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 17,586 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hillsborough County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 269,732 infections in Hillsborough County, or 19,562 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hillsborough County than they are across all of the Tampa area, however. There have been a total of 228 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hillsborough County, compared to 280 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 7, 2022.

