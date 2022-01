If you’re like me, nothing exhilarates you like the feeling of a clean reading tracker, a shelf full of new books, and a new reading goal. Each January, I eagerly scan my TBR, deciding what first page will best start my new year. Which story will give me the push I need to embrace the opportunities ahead? I’ve found that the best way to start my annual reading goal with a bang is by beginning with short, fast-paced books. I’m bound to finish any book quickly if I can’t put it down and it comes in at 300 pages or less. And getting ahead of schedule on my reading tracker gives me all the confidence I need to ride the reading wave through December. That’s why I’ve created this list of 10 short, fast-paced books to help you kickstart your 2022 reading goal.

