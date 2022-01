[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 2 “Thin Ice.”]. The ice storm keeps getting worse on 9-1-1: Lone Star. The major crisis to kick off the Fox first responder’s third season seems to be putting everyone in danger. Owen (Rob Lowe), still suspended because he won’t apologize for his actions, ends up being held at gunpoint at the end of the second episode. Marjan’s (Natacha Karam) bleeding after her car crashes. Paul (Brian Michael Smith) is rescued after the building collapse but will he be OK?

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO