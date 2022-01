Electrosonic Group has announced that Ewan Smith has been appointed the global group president and managing director effective January 1, 2022. In announcing the promotion, Electrosonic Group interim CEO and chair of the board Lori Cross commented: "I am delighted to announce that Ewan Smith has agreed to serve as Electrosonic's group global president and managing director. Ewan is precisely what Electrosonic needs to lead the next phase of our global strategy and deliver exceptional customer experiences around the world. We knew we wanted our President to have high integrity, accountability, and passion for the customer.

