An airstrike has killed at least 56 people at a camp for internally displaced people in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray.At least 30 others have been wounded, according to two aid workers.One, who visited Shire Shul General Hospital, where the injured are being treated, said the camp hosts many elderly women and children.“They told me the bombs came at midnight,” the worker said. “It was completely dark and they couldn’t escape.”The aid workers said the number of casualties has been confirmed by local authorities. As yet there is no independent confirmation of the attack, which reportedly took place late on...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO