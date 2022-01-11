ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jake Tapper Rails Against 'Misleading' CDC COVID Hospitalization Numbers

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The CNN anchor took issue with the way COVID cases are being counted, although he accepts that hospitals are under pressure because of the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 22

FreeThinker
5d ago

Is Jake waking up or are the Dems planning to change the reporting ahead of the mid-terms to give Biden a win? I think the DNC media is planning to rewrite history, change reporting and claim Biden saved us all.

Reply(5)
19
Guest
4d ago

Would someone please hold this White House administration accountable for everything that is taking place right now in America

Reply
18
Grand Master Fox
4d ago

The Fox says "In the words of our most recent president that truly cared about about the citizens of America... 'Trust, but verify'. Every day sloppy journalists spew blatantly inaccurate "statistics" from bureaucrats without regard as to their validity. Citizens are routinely censored and sanctioned by faceless 'fact checkers' that silence our right to free speech if it doesn't fit the party line. Why aren't our public servants and the reporters that disseminate these obvious falsehoods held to the same standards? Our government is rapidly loosing credibility with every lie. We the people must demand more from our elected officials who are supposed to provide oversight of the bureaucracy that is failing to follow the very laws they themselves have enacted. Every day this miscarriage of justice is allowed to continue our constitution becomes more like the disinformation that defines the new normal, and less the blueprint for Truth, Justice and the American Way." =^.^= ©2022

Reply(1)
11
Fox News

Dr. Oz rips Biden admin's COVID response: US enduring a 'medical emergency caused by gross incompetence'

U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the bureaucracy's role in tackling COVID-19, claiming the U.S. is enduring a "medical emergency caused by gross incompetence." Dr. Oz highlighted the need for accessible treatments and the massive testing shortage to Ainsley Earhardt, arguing the government is "stifling" science as the omicron variant continues to spread.
lasentinel.net

US Children Hospitalized with COVID in Near-Record Numbers

The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia....
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Psaki demolishes Doocy with stats as he tries to claim Covid now an illness of the vaccinated

Jen Psaki clashed with a Fox News reporter when he questioned why Joe Biden still referred to Covid-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.The White House press secretary pounded Pete Doocy with virus statistics after he highlighted the large number of vaccinated Americans suffering breakthrough infections.It was Mr Doocy’s first press briefing back after he suffered a breakthrough infection himself.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” said Mr Doocy.“But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”Ms Psaki reminded Mr...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.
