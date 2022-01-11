Jake Tapper Rails Against 'Misleading' CDC COVID Hospitalization Numbers
The CNN anchor took issue with the way COVID cases are being counted, although he accepts that hospitals are under pressure because of the...www.newsweek.com
The CNN anchor took issue with the way COVID cases are being counted, although he accepts that hospitals are under pressure because of the...www.newsweek.com
Is Jake waking up or are the Dems planning to change the reporting ahead of the mid-terms to give Biden a win? I think the DNC media is planning to rewrite history, change reporting and claim Biden saved us all.
Would someone please hold this White House administration accountable for everything that is taking place right now in America
The Fox says "In the words of our most recent president that truly cared about about the citizens of America... 'Trust, but verify'. Every day sloppy journalists spew blatantly inaccurate "statistics" from bureaucrats without regard as to their validity. Citizens are routinely censored and sanctioned by faceless 'fact checkers' that silence our right to free speech if it doesn't fit the party line. Why aren't our public servants and the reporters that disseminate these obvious falsehoods held to the same standards? Our government is rapidly loosing credibility with every lie. We the people must demand more from our elected officials who are supposed to provide oversight of the bureaucracy that is failing to follow the very laws they themselves have enacted. Every day this miscarriage of justice is allowed to continue our constitution becomes more like the disinformation that defines the new normal, and less the blueprint for Truth, Justice and the American Way." =^.^= ©2022
Comments / 22