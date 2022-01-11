ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rapist Who Used Tinder to Find Victims Jailed For Life

By Anders Anglesey
 6 days ago
Judge Paul Watson told Tom Rodwell during sentencing: "You are a callous, unfeeling sexual predator whose only concern is for your own...

Related
WDEF

Are there more victims of a suspected child rapist?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local law enforcement believe there could be more victims of a suspect arrested in December on charges of kidnapping and child rape. Ryan Andrew Meyung was charged three weeks ago. Both Chattanooga and Hamilton County investigators have been talking to agencies in at least nine other...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Independent

Hunt for rapists who attacked teenager in London alleyway

Police are hunting two masked men who raped an 18-year-old woman in south London.The teenager was walking down an alleyway off Elm Grove, near Peckham Rye railway station, shortly after 10.20pm on Thursday when she was attacked from behind by two men who took her to Holly Grove where they raped her, officers say.The men were described as wearing dark clothing and both wore gloves and face coverings.The woman is being supported by specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.There have been no arrests.Appealing for any witnesses to come forward, detective superintendent Clair Kelland said: “The investigation into this incident is fast-paced and ongoing, and involves an extensive crime scene.“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Peckham Rye Station between 10pm and 11pm last night who saw anything that might assist our investigation.”Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call police on 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting 240/14JAN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple jailed for killing nine-day-old baby who ‘had life shaken out of her’

A mother and father who caused the death of their nine-day-old baby have been jailed for a total of 18 years.Daniel Nolan, 30, was handed a 10-year sentence and Sophie Nash, 31, was jailed for eight years on Friday.The pair had been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of their nine-day-old baby Ava Grace, two counts of causing or allowing serious injury to her and child cruelty.Police were called by paramedics on 16 August 2017 after tiny Ava, then just eight days old, was reported to be unresponsive at an address in Nelson, Lancashire.Ava was taken to Royal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
