A local organization held a voter registration event at Westfield Wheaton on Thursday to mark one year since Jan. 6, 2021 when the Capitol building was stormed. “We think that the best way to commemorate the horrors that happened on January 6 last year is to reach out to people who might not be registered to vote and might not be able to express their views and their voices,” said Barbara Noveau, Executive Director of DoTheMostGood, a grassroots organization based in Montgomery County.

WHEATON, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO