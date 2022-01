UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane has extended his best wishes to Francis Ngannou as the countdown to UFC 270 continues. This Saturday night in Anaheim, Ciryl Gane will meet Francis Ngannou with the UFC heavyweight championship being on the line. Gane is the interim champ after beating Derrick Lewis back at UFC 265 but Ngannou, as we know, is the king of the division in the wake of his vicious 2021 knockout win over Stipe Miocic.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO