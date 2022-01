PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for your help with identifying the suspects that committed an armed robbery. Authorities state that on December 17th, 2021, at 11:30 am, the victim was on the 600 block of North Conestoga Street when he was approached by two unknown black males armed with handguns. The suspects then demanded his belongings including his jacket and sneakers before fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured during this incident. After the robbery, the suspects used the stolen bank cards at several businesses in the area of 56th St and Wyalusing Ave then at 52nd and Lancaster Ave.

