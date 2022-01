Like many a great Lotus tale, the story of the Esprit Essex Turbo - or the Essex Commemorative Lotus Esprit Turbo, to give the car its full name - is not a simple one. Not least because turbocharging an Esprit proved trickier than expected, a situation not made any easier by the distraction of the DeLorean fiasco. But Lotus got there in the end, the dry-sumped Esprit Turbo ready for the world just as Colin Chapman finished a sponsorship deal with the Essex Overseas Petroleum Company. Which nowadays sounds like an offshoot of Trotters Independent Traders, but once upon a time had enough in the bank to become title sponsor of Lotus F1. A deal was struck between Chapman and EOPC boss David Thieme for 1980 and 1981 that included the road car deal. The arrangement was said to be worth around $8m; it was April 1981 that Thieme was arrested for defrauding Credit Suisse of $7.6m...

