Public Health

A timeline of all the parties the government have been accused of hosting during lockdowns

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

Over the last couple of months, claims that Downing Street held a number of parties while the country faced strict coronavirus rules have caused uproar.

So much so that prime minister Boris Johnson announced that cabinet secretary Simon Case will investigate whether one of the parties took place – despite the PM and other ministers categorically denying it and claiming Downing Street consistently followed Covid rules during the period.

Unfortunately, though, Case later stepped down from the inquiry, following allegations of gatherings in his own department so senior civil servant Sue Gray is now on the case, instead od Case.

From quizzes to staff parties, you would be forgiven for perhaps losing track of some of the events reported to have happened.

So here are all the parties, gatherings and quizzes the government allegedly held since the first lockdown in March 2020:

Drinking wine in Downing Street garden (May 15)

A photo also emerged showing Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown.

The photo, obtained by the Guardian, showed the couple and 17 other staff members in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard on a table in front of the PM.

It came after reports that Johnson spent around 15 minutes with staff in the Downing Street garden, telling one aide they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus. Sources said around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible”.

No 10 has insisted work meetings often took place in the garden, and a leading human rights barrister said it is unlikely the gatherings broke the law, though it may have been against the guidance. But the photo was taken at a time when restrictions on meeting others were still in place.

A spokesperson told The Guardian: “As we said last week, work meetings often take place in the Downing Street garden in the summer months. On this occasion there were staff meetings after a No 10 press conference.

“Downing Street is the Prime Minister’s home as well as his workplace. The Prime Minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden.”

BYOB party (May 20)

It has been alleged that the PM was one of the attendees at a “bring-your-own-booze’ event in the Number 10 garden at the height of lockdown one in May 2020 in which staff made “the most of the lovely weather”.

A leaked email obtained by ITV News was sent by Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds to more than 100 employees in May 2020 at a time in which people could only meet one on one outside.

It said: “Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

ITV News claim around 40 people showed up including the PM and his wife Carrie Johnson but when Johnson was asked on Monday if he and his wife attended the party on 20 May, he replied: “All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray.”

Downing Street also told ITV News they would not comment on the story due to the Sue Gray inquiry.

Flat party (November 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wnqo8_0diMV0n400
Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds has been accused of influencing matters of state (PA)

On 13 November, during the second national lockdown when people worked from home and were banned from meeting people from outside their household, it has been alleged by one Dominic Cummings that Johnson’s then fiancee (now wife) Carrie Symonds, hosted a flat party. No wonder they needed gold wallpaper.

A spokesman for Mrs Johnson has called the claim “total nonsense”.

On the same day, Johnson also allegedly gave a speech for Lee Cain as he left his role as director of communications, triggering questions that this event may have counted as a leaving party.

Leaving party (November 27)

Also in the second national lockdown, it has been reported that a leaving do was organised in No 10 for Cleo Watson, a former aide to Cummings, on 27 November.

Sources have claimed Johnson personally attended and gave a speech in which he even spoke about how full the room was.

A source told the Mail: “It wasn’t a party as such, certainly not a Christmas party. It was a whole bunch of people who work in the same building coming together to say goodbye to a very popular member of staff.

“Was drink taken? Yes. Did the PM drop in? Yes. Did people think they were doing anything wrong? No, but in hindsight it’s not a great look.”

Cummings said the party didn’t take place and that people should focus on the alleged 13 November flat party.

The event forms part of the investigation which was ordered by the prime minister.

Gavin Williamson dishes out the canapes (December 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TP6Ib_0diMV0n400
(Getty Images)

On 10 December last year, London was under strict tier two rules, meaning people were prohibited from socialising with other households.

On the same day, the Mirror reports, up to two dozen of the then education secretary Gavin Williamson’s staff gathered in the department for education cafe for “drinks and canapes” and to listen to him give a short speech.

One source reportedly told the publication: “There were lots of people gathered in the cafe area, mingling and drinking wine. It was just so reckless”.

Another added: “He hosted a drinks do when people were considering whether they could spend Christmas with their families” and the department didn’t deny the event and said “it would have been better” not to have held the event while the rest of the country was banned from doing so.

A spokesman for the department told the Metro: “On December 10 2020 a gathering of colleagues who were already present at the office – and who had worked together throughout the pandemic, as they couldn’t work from home – took place in the DfE office building in London at a time when the city was subject to Tier 2 restrictions.”

This event is also covered by the investigation.

Conservative aides throw a bash at HQ (December 14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWe2b_0diMV0n400
(Getty)

The Conservative party admitted that a party organised by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign took place on 14 December.

While London was still staring down the barrel of a long stint in tier two, the Times reported that the “raucous” party took place in the HQ’s basement, and was attended by No 10 aides who drank wine and danced the night away.

A Tory spokesman said: “Senior CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters) staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of Matthew Parker Street organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of December 14.

“Formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign.”

If Bailey and his team thought that statement put the matter to bed they were wrong. Days later, the Mirror published photos from the event, which both showed that Tory donor Nick Candy was one of the attendees and that no-one seemed to be having much fun.

Bailey has now reportedly resigned from his role as chair of the London Assembly police and crime committee and apologised “unreservedly” for attending the bash.

Downing Street Christmas Party (December 18)

And that brings us to the alleged party that’s been on everyone’s lips, the claim at the centre of the rule-breaking allegations. On 18 December it was reported that Downing Street officials attended an organised party which apparently involved Secret Santa, drinks and getting “rat-arsed”.

While ministers have been quick to say a lot of words that mean absolutely nothing – in essence trying to deny the party – numerous sources have confirmed it to numerous publications and a video of staff discussing how they would respond to questions from the media about it recently surfaced, triggering Johnson’s spokesperson at the time – Allegra Stratton – to resign over her role in the affair.

The government’s guidance for the Christmas period last year specifically said: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

There was also a specific prohibition on organising an indoor gathering of more than 30 people and London was in tier three by then, meaning no gatherings of two or more people.

The day after the party – which Johnson is not reported to have attended – he announced that families were not to meet during the festive period if they lived in different households.

The event is at the heart of the investigation.

Christmas quiz (December 15)

At another point in December, according to various reports, a Christmas quiz was apparently held for officials and Conservative advisers working in Downing Street. They were asked to get into teams and attended wearing Christmas jumpers.

Downing Street told the Times the quiz was virtual but admitted some people joined from their offices if they were not working from home.

The Mirror later published photos of Boris Johnson appearing to host a round of the quiz remotely with aides close to him prompting fresh outrage and questions about how much he knew about what allegedly happening in Downing Street over the festive period.

Downing Street admitted Mr Johnson “briefly” attended the quiz after the photographic evidence emerged but insisted it was a virtual event.

There were also some very divisive quiz names in the mix, apparently.

The quiz will be examined as part of the investigation.

‘Boozing and dancing’ at the Department for Transport party (December 16)

The Mirror reported that senior civil servants were “boozing and dancing” at the event on December 16, allegedly planned by staff from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’ office.

A DfT spokesman said: “The Secretary of State wasn’t involved in any gathering at the department.

“Fewer than a dozen staff who were working in the office had a low-key, socially distanced, gathering in the large open-plan office after work on December 16th, where food and drink was consumed.

“We recognise this was inappropriate and apologise for the error of judgment.”

Cabinet Office “Christmas party!” (December 17)

A number of outlets reported that a gathering was held in the Cabinet Office, Simon Case’s own department, on December 17.

The Times reported that Case attended the party in room 103 of the Cabinet Office, that it had been organised by a private secretary in Case’s team, and that it was included in digital calendars as “Christmas party!”.

The Cabinet Office confirmed a quiz took place, but a spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event, but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office.

“No outside guests or other staff were invited or present.

“This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending.

“He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving.”

Goodness. We all know that parties often lead to hangovers, but few events trigger headaches so long-lasting, that they reverberate around attendees’ skulls as much as a year later.

Indy100 has contacted Downing Street to comment on this story.

