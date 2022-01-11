ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

This Gardner comedian is going to premiere a different kind of superhero movie

By Stephen Landry, Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mqY1_0diMUyBq00

GARDNER — Is the world ready for a very different kind of action star to land in the Chair City?

Local comedian and filmmaker Dennis Wirth certainly thinks so, and that is why he is inviting everyone to watch his first movie, “The World Needs a New Superhero,” at a free screening at Gardner Cinemas on Jan. 18.

Wirth, who grew up in Gardner, has built a successful career in the local comedy business, recruiting some of the biggest names in the business, including Jimmie Walker, Lenny Clarke and Steve Sweeney, to perform in the community. A naturally funny guy, Wirth said a career in comedy was a natural fit for him since he first entered the field in 2008.

“I got a pamphlet one day from Mount Wachusett Community College, and it said one of the night courses was Introduction to Standup Comedy, so I figured I’d try it,” said Wirth, who graduated from Monty Tech in 1988. “So, I tried, and then one thing led to another and then another and then took off, and here I am.”

Finding his way into a feature film seemed the logical next step, according to Wirth. After bouncing ideas off of many of his friends in the comedy world, Wirth decided to draw upon his own real-life experiences to come up with a superhero character that had never been seen before, and one that would work as a kind of therapy for its creator.

“I was going through a kind of bitter divorce at the time, and as rough as it was on me, I saw my child was really getting stuck in the middle of me and my ex breaking up,” he said.

But deciding that laughter was indeed an effective defense mechanism to maintain his sanity, Wirth created a character during his standup routine he called The Child Support Superhero who, instead of stopping crime and defeating villains bent of world domination, was more likely to be found trying to navigate the intricacies of the state’s family law system.

“The character kind of took on a life of its own, because almost every show somebody would come up to me and want to tell me about their experiences going through the family courts,” Wirth said. “So, I guess I got more people to talk about something they don’t usually want to talk about by turning it into an entertaining thing. So, without even trying, I became the guy you talked to about it.”

By that point, Wirth said he had enough contacts throughout the local comedy and filmmaking industries to begin developing a short film based on the character. Recruiting Adam Griswald to direct, and local performers such as Randy Zella Verguas, Ricky Mapleton, Robert Glancy and Christopher Walker to fill out the cast, the filmmakers spent the past year — mainly on weekends — shooting their movie in various locations in Gardner and Leominster.

“We filmed in the Café Edesia — they let us shoot in there — we filmed at Jade II in Gardner and at the skateboard park, and then we had some locations in Leominster, too,” said Wirth.

Wirth said he made the movie as a humorous show of support for anyone attempting to navigate the current family court systems. He said he understood the audience he was likely to appeal to, and that’s why he made the film’s premiere at Gardner Cinemas a free event.

“But I really made the movie for all those people who contacted (me) through my page thinking that they were the only ones going through something like this. No, you’re not the only one going through it, so I’m hoping this movie will help them get through it and laugh at their pain.”

Although “The World Needs a Superhero” is officially unrated, Wirth said he would rate it as a PG-13 movie that should play well for teenagers.

The movie’s trailer and more information about the premiere can be viewed at the Gardner Cinemas website: https://www.gardnercinemas.com/movieDetailsComingSoon.php?rowid=1341.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IGN

15 Best R-Rated Superhero Comic Book Movies

Despite rumors that said otherwise, Matt Reeves’ The Batman will not be rated R and will instead have a rating of PG-13. While that may be disappointing for some who were hoping for a much darker and grittier version of Batman, it bears mentioning that The Dark Knight was also PG-13 and is considered one of the superhero movies of all time. Even still, those who were hoping for a new R-rated superhero comic book movie can always fall back on the various films in the genre that are available to watch right now and which carry with them a more adult edge. From Joker to Zack Snyder’s Justice League to Watchmen and many more, here are the best R-rated superhero comic book movies.
MOVIES
Joplin Globe

2022 looks to be year of movie sequels and superheroes

It appears 2022 will be the year of the sequel — and the year of the superhero. Over the next 12 months, a mixture of Marvel- and DC-owned properties will receive some love up on the silver screen — Batman, Black Panther, The Flash, Doctor Strange, Aquaman and Thor.
MOVIES
94.5 KATS

The Worst Superhero Movies Ever Made

As evidenced by the sheer amount of stuff we publish about superheroes on this site, it should be clear that we here at ScreenCrush love comic-book movies. We don’t love every superhero movie, though. Just like any other genre, comic-book movies have produced some all-time classics and some all-time stinkers.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Elliot Page Joins Transgender Documentary ‘Nel Mio Nome’ as Executive Producer

Actor and activist Elliot Page has signed on as an executive producer for Nel Mio Nome (Into My Name), a transgender documentary from Italian director Nicolò Bassetti (Magnificent Fortunes), which will premiere at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival next month. Bassetti’s documentary follows a group of four friends from different parts of Italy as they transition from a female to a male gender identity at different times in their lives. The director says the film is rooted in his experience with the gender transition of his own son Matteo. “What stands out to me about Nel Mio Nome is the way...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leominster, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Gardner, MA
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Boston Magazine

Mark Wahlberg and Co. Are Being Sued for Trashing a Wahlburgers

The lawsuit alleges that the actor's team "maliciously" made the place "un-tenantable" for another Boston-rooted restaurant trying to expand to L.A. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Boston-born movie stah Mark Wahlberg’s new action flick, Uncharted, is set to open next...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sweeney
Person
Jimmie Walker
Person
Lenny Clarke
Hello Magazine

Katie Couric shares shock and heartbreak after sudden loss

Katie Couric has added her voice to the outpouring of grief following the death of Bob Saget. It was announced on Sunday that Full House star Bob had passed away suddenly at the age of 65. The actor was found unresponsive by staff at his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Superhero Movie#Film Star#Monty Tech
wonderwall.com

Simon Cowell secretly engaged to longtime partner: Report

Simon Cowell secretly popped the question last month to his longtime partner, Lauren Silverman, while vacationing in Barbados, a new report claims. The "X Factor" judge reportedly proposed on Christmas Eve in front of the son he shares with Lauren, 7-year-old Eric. Lauren's son from a previous marriage, Adam, was also on hand for the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Bob Saget Funeral Draws Big Crowd, Including 'Full House' Cast

Bob Saget was a reservoir of goodwill, and it showed Friday at his funeral, where so many people wanted to attend that the cemetery staff had to bring out folding chairs to handle the overflow. As we reported, Bob's funeral is being held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Jenny McCarthy Split Between Watching ‘Yellowstone’ and Superfan Husband Donnie Wahlberg

While “Blue Bloods” prepares for its midseason return to CBS this Friday, January 7th, series star Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) revealed his super-fanaticism for “Yellowstone” during the other hit series finale on Sunday. Therefore, as the “Blue Bloods” star was locked on “Yellowstone,” Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, was unsure who she should be watching during the series’ final episode. Check out her humorous TikTok below.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After She Opens Up in Emotional Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt is missing someone special this holiday season. Though her character, Maddie, on the Fox drama 9-1-1 is spending Christmas away from her family, in real life, Jennifer is surrounded by the ones she loves the most. This year, Jennifer and her husband, actor Brian Hallisay, are celebrating as parents of three children — Autumn, 8, Atticus, 7, and their newborn son, Aidan. While the 42-year-old actress couldn’t feel more grateful, she also can’t help but miss her mom, Patricia Hewitt, just a little more than usual this time of year.
MUSIC
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

228
Followers
71
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gardner, MA from The Gardner News.

 http://thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy