This Gardner comedian is going to premiere a different kind of superhero movie

GARDNER — Is the world ready for a very different kind of action star to land in the Chair City?

Local comedian and filmmaker Dennis Wirth certainly thinks so, and that is why he is inviting everyone to watch his first movie, “The World Needs a New Superhero,” at a free screening at Gardner Cinemas on Jan. 18.

Wirth, who grew up in Gardner, has built a successful career in the local comedy business, recruiting some of the biggest names in the business, including Jimmie Walker, Lenny Clarke and Steve Sweeney, to perform in the community. A naturally funny guy, Wirth said a career in comedy was a natural fit for him since he first entered the field in 2008.

“I got a pamphlet one day from Mount Wachusett Community College, and it said one of the night courses was Introduction to Standup Comedy, so I figured I’d try it,” said Wirth, who graduated from Monty Tech in 1988. “So, I tried, and then one thing led to another and then another and then took off, and here I am.”

Finding his way into a feature film seemed the logical next step, according to Wirth. After bouncing ideas off of many of his friends in the comedy world, Wirth decided to draw upon his own real-life experiences to come up with a superhero character that had never been seen before, and one that would work as a kind of therapy for its creator.

“I was going through a kind of bitter divorce at the time, and as rough as it was on me, I saw my child was really getting stuck in the middle of me and my ex breaking up,” he said.

But deciding that laughter was indeed an effective defense mechanism to maintain his sanity, Wirth created a character during his standup routine he called The Child Support Superhero who, instead of stopping crime and defeating villains bent of world domination, was more likely to be found trying to navigate the intricacies of the state’s family law system.

“The character kind of took on a life of its own, because almost every show somebody would come up to me and want to tell me about their experiences going through the family courts,” Wirth said. “So, I guess I got more people to talk about something they don’t usually want to talk about by turning it into an entertaining thing. So, without even trying, I became the guy you talked to about it.”

By that point, Wirth said he had enough contacts throughout the local comedy and filmmaking industries to begin developing a short film based on the character. Recruiting Adam Griswald to direct, and local performers such as Randy Zella Verguas, Ricky Mapleton, Robert Glancy and Christopher Walker to fill out the cast, the filmmakers spent the past year — mainly on weekends — shooting their movie in various locations in Gardner and Leominster.

“We filmed in the Café Edesia — they let us shoot in there — we filmed at Jade II in Gardner and at the skateboard park, and then we had some locations in Leominster, too,” said Wirth.

Wirth said he made the movie as a humorous show of support for anyone attempting to navigate the current family court systems. He said he understood the audience he was likely to appeal to, and that’s why he made the film’s premiere at Gardner Cinemas a free event.

“But I really made the movie for all those people who contacted (me) through my page thinking that they were the only ones going through something like this. No, you’re not the only one going through it, so I’m hoping this movie will help them get through it and laugh at their pain.”

Although “The World Needs a Superhero” is officially unrated, Wirth said he would rate it as a PG-13 movie that should play well for teenagers.

The movie’s trailer and more information about the premiere can be viewed at the Gardner Cinemas website: https://www.gardnercinemas.com/movieDetailsComingSoon.php?rowid=1341.