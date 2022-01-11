ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How To Sell Your Business Using A Thoughtfully Planned Exit Strategy

By Melissa Houston
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you a business owner who wonders what you will do with your business when you are ready to move on? You’ve put much love into growing your business, so it seems heartbreaking to just close shop when it’s time. You need to know how to sell your business and consider...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
cascadebusnews.com

Tips to Create a Sound Energy Strategy for Your Business

Many businesses around the world are paying more attention to their energy consumption patterns, owing due to the rise in energy prices and the need to become conscious of the impact on the environment. A business that is conscious of its energy usage and finds ways to optimize its business...
INDUSTRY
Pioneer Press

Working Strategies: Identifying and setting goals for your startup business

Second Sunday Series – Editor’s Note: This is the fifth of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column outlined key steps in the startup process, while the months before discussed burnout, the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, and self-employment as a career choice.
SMALL BUSINESS
HeySoCal

How to Establish Your Business Brand

Your brand is the face of your business. It serves as the visual association for consumers to quickly associate certain colors and fonts with your services. Branding is critical for business recognition and marketing success. As you build your new business, it is essential to make branding a top priority in your promotional efforts. Consistency across digital platforms, at your brick and mortar location, and in your marketing paraphernalia (think mugs, phone cases, and stickers) helps build consumer recognition of your brand.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Decisions#Vector Medical Group
nav.com

How To Grow Your Small Business

Most small business owners are so focused on the day-to-day of running their businesses that they don’t think about how to take their business to the next level. Stop for a moment and consider: how could you grow your business? How could you increase revenues, serve more customers, and create a more financially stable business?
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketWatch

How to recover if your business fails

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet. For small-business owners, failure isn’t an option — it’s a reality. For example, consider the roughly 733,000 businesses that launched in the U.S. in the year leading up to March 2016. Only about half made it to March 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

11 key strategies for building consumer trust in your business

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Consumer trust has always been an essential component of building a successful business, and with the instant, 24/7 availability of news and information in today’s marketplace, it’s more crucial than ever. Today’s consumers — especially younger people — have stated their preference for establishing a trusting, personal relationship with the businesses they patronize. If a buyer finds a mismatch between their and a company’s values or perceives a business to be less than honest or authentic in its communications, they’re likely to turn elsewhere.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Training Webinar To Help Businesses Create A Social Media Strategy & Plan For 2022

New training session set to help business owners and social media managers create an actionable social media content strategy and plan. As many business owners work on their 2022 marketing and communications strategies and plans many will struggle to figure out what to do with their social media in the year ahead. A new training session by UK company Excalibur Press is set to help business owners, social media managers and staff responsible for looking after social platforms create an actionable social media content strategy and plan.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
alextimes.com

The Business Plan with Bill Reagan: Parting thoughts

As I get ready to retire from the Alexandria Small Business Development Center at the end of January, thoughts and sentiments are rummaging through my mind. It’s been so heartening to receive congratulations and descriptions of the ways the SBDC has made a difference. There’s a great sense of...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
SPY

Save $120 on The Motley Fool Investment Tool That Averages 599% Returns

The new year is a time for setting goals, and there’s no better season to re-evaluate your budget, finances and investments than the beginning of a new trip around the sun. While cryptocurrency and NFT’s might sound like the hottest, trendiest place to put your money, the volatility and learning curve might be still too great to risk money you can’t afford to lose. That’s why we recommend turning to The Motley Fool for stock recommendations and taking advantage of their can’t-miss new year deal on Stock Advisor, an investment tool that averages 599%* returns. Through the end of January 2022,...
STOCKS
wtvbam.com

Citi to exit Mexican consumer banking business in strategy revamp

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday that it will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico, ending a two-decade-long retail effort that was the last of its consumer banking ventures outside the United States. Citi said it intends to focus its consumer banking business on global wealth...
BUSINESS
entrepreneurstime.com

How to Use What Your Competitor is Doing Well to Improve Your Business

It’s time to check out the competition!! In school it may have been called cheating, but in the business world it’s just good old-fashioned market research!. Find out where your competitors are advertising, spy on their sales funnels, and see how you can replicate any of their good ideas that appear to be working well. There are many online tools to find out what ads and keywords your competitors are using. There’s also a couple of basic ways to see what your competitors are up to – follow them on social media and subscribe to their blogs and newsletters. If they have smaller priced items, you may choose to purchase one of their items to see what their purchase process is like, whether they offer upsells, what those are and what their follow up process is to a sale. See what they are doing really well and look for how you can replicate it or adapt it to your business.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
96K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy