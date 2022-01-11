Universal Display: Decelerating Revenue Growth On Intense Competition

Pundits are now comparing out inflation to the wage, price spiral of the '70s. Don't believe it. These are the worst of times and the best of times. The volatility has been hair-raising and confidence-shaking. I won’t lie, I gave up a lot of my gains from last year. I haven’t looked because I try to eliminate any stimulation of emotion. The last thing you want to do is to lose your conviction in a position purely out of panic. That doesn’t mean that you can’t reduce a position that seems totally vulnerable to further retreat. On that note, I have reduced Asana (ASAN), and monday.com (MNDY) but intend to rebuild when this rejection of what could be described as profitless revenue growth recedes. We have seen rapid rotation from one group to another. The market has been pounding all kinds of great stocks. Even Mega-Cap tech has seen its comeuppance. The “worst” is obvious, what about the best of times? Well grant me a bit of artistic license, but I think we will have a broad-based rally, and will well exceed the current highs. When? Well, first the bottom must be acknowledged to be in the past by everyone including the bears. This will happen once the tapering begins and nothing happens as the market will have completely discounted any ill-effect. The rally will be further strengthened once visibility on how many if any, rate raises happen in 2022. How do I have the temerity to make an allowance for no rate raises? My reasoning is that Jay Powell wants to be data-driven, I say this even in the face of the highest CPI in 40 years this past week. Powell has learned not to raise rates mechanically but to really make sure that that rate raise will be able to absorb it. Could the economy handle a few raises? Yeah, and maybe he raises once or twice then waits 3 months for the next. But to have rates raised one after another? I don’t think so. I believe Jay will take the most gentle approach, that is why he has come down so hard rhetorically on countering inflation. His aim is to restore the confidence that the Fed is on top of price stability.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO