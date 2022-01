COVID cases continue to rise throughout Virginia with the peak in hospitalizations expected to occur in early February. To ease the pressure on hospitals, most existing non-urgent, preventative and routine chronic care appointments currently on the books at Eastern Shore Rural Health through Friday February 11 will be rescheduled until after March 1. This is to free up time to see patients with symptoms suggestive of COVID including sore throat, runny nose, and cough by telemedicine (video or audio) and keep as many people as possible out of the hospital. All dental visits will continue as scheduled, those who wish to postpone treatment should call their center.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO