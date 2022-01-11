ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Beiersdorf Is Investing in a Digital Derm Appointments Start-up

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9ZXO_0diMTNw600

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS — Beiersdorf AG said Tuesday that it is investing in a start-up for digital dermatological appointments, called Dermanosotic.

The maker of Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie products is taking an undisclosed stake in the Düsseldorf, Germany-based start-up through its Oscar&Paul Beiersdorf Venture Capital unit.

More from WWD

Teledermatology is a growing space, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, making derm-related apps with advisory services alluring to investors.

The way Dermanostic works is that people can book a service seven days a week, 24 hours a day, for 25 euros, no matter where they are located. A diagnosis by an experienced dermatologist is given within 24 hours after someone has uploaded three photographs and filled out a questionnaire about their medical history.

Especially in less serious cases, such a service can provide quick solutions for a skin care problem, with a prescription being sent by mail or email to online pharmacists.

People can find information on the offers and services through Eucerin.de , as well as Dermanostic.com.

“We believe digital health and teledermatology offer huge potential, especially among the younger target group,” Ascan Voswinckel, head of Oscar&Paul Beiersdorf Venture Capital, said in a statement. “Digital dermatologist appointments offer our customers significant added value as they allow for swift, straightforward, inexpensive and professional advice regarding their skin indication. As such, Dermanostic’s new digital service is the perfect fit for our Eucerin brand and innovatively complements our dermocosmetic brand’s digital consumer journey.”

“The collaboration with Dermanostic is a relevant aspect of our digitalization strategy,” said Cornelius Becker, head of Derma at Beiersdorf. “Especially in these times of COVID-19 and physical distancing, we must find digital ways of offering our consumers the right advice to solve their skin problems. By engaging in close communication with the experts at Dermanostic, we can learn from one another and thus do even better at establishing digital closeness with our consumers.”

Becker added that the tie-in underlines Beiersdorf’s believe in the “life-changing power of dermatological skin care.”

The Oscar&Paul Beiersdorf Venture Capital branch is focused on innovative companies and start-ups with forward-facing technologies, new business models and skin care innovations. In May 2021, it invested in personalized skin care brand Routinely.

Another German dermatology-related platform, Formel Skin, in late December said it had secured a 30-million-euro Series A funding, led by Paris-based venture capital firm Singular and German HealthTech investor Heal Capital.

That brought the company’s total funding to 36 million euros in investor funding, making Formel Skin among the fastest-growing health tech companies in Europe.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Beiersdorf to Acquire Chantecaille

Beiersdorf Returns to Pre-pandemic Sales Level in First Half

Beiersdorf Launches Personalized Face Care

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Burberry Sets First Sustainability-linked Loan With Lloyds Bank

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Burberry’s finances are going a deeper shade of green with a new sustainability-linked loan coordinated by Lloyds Bank. The 300 million pounds loan is linked to Burberry’s ambition to be climate positive by 2040, and comes less than 18 months after the company issued a sustainability bond.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Inside Burberry's Party in Paris to Celebrate Anne ImhofSalvatore Ferragamo RTW Spring 2022 Burberry described the new loan as a revolving credit facility linked to the achievement of ESG targets, such as accelerating emissions reductions across its extended supply chain (Scope 3) 46...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Firmenich Partners With Beauty Retailer Harmay in China

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier Firmenich is delving deeper into China, with a new partnership with Chinese beauty retailer Harmay. The groups plan to work together to jointly develop the fine fragrance category in China by leveraging their respective capabilities to bolster the development of new fragrance brands, concepts, experiences and models, according to Firmenich.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo] Harmay was founded in 2008 as a Chinese beauty e-tailer from TaoBao. More recently it...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Inside the Sustainability Playbooks for Industry Leaders Walmart and Rothy’s

For many retailers, sustainability is more than a buzzword. These days, it’s essentially a prerequisite for any company looking to win over the increasingly eco-minded consumer. At a featured session at NRF’s Big Show on Sunday, sustainability leaders from Walmart and Rothy’s discussed their tips for creating and seeing through sustainability goals for a company. While both are vastly different in terms of size and focus — Rothy’s is a sustainable footwear company that launched in 2015 — both offered perspectives regarding how to approach one of the most important business topics of 2022. In 2020, Walmart announced a new goal to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Technologies#Digitalization#Start Up#Beiersdorf Ag#Nivea#La Prairie#Eucerin De#Dermanostic Com
WWD

Valentino Appoints Two New Strategic Executives

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Valentino continues to build and evolve its C-suite. The latest step sees the reorganization of its finance and operations structure in two units separating the business and control divisions, both reporting directly to chief executive officer Jacopo Venturini. Giuseppe De Mori has been named chief operations and logistics officer role, effective immediately. He joins from Bottega Veneta, where since 1997 he held the role of general manager, industrial operations, in charge of the development of the production processes, of the product and of the supply chain.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Euphoria' Season Two...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

DeFi Platform HyperDEX Finance Aims To Make Investing In Digital Assets Easier

Users who are unfamiliar with the nuances of DeFi products yet want to maximize their returns face an inherent risk in the continually expanding and evolving DeFi industry. There is a need for a service that can assist users in selecting investing strategies that are appropriate for their risk tolerance.
MARKETS
WWD

GSK Rejects Three Bids From Unilever for Consumer Healthcare Division

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Unilever wants a slice of GlaxoSmithKline’s business, and it’s refusing to take no for an answer. On Saturday, Unilever confirmed it approached GSK and Pfizer about a potential acquisition of their jointly held Consumer Healthcare business, which is one of the largest in the world and a market leader in the U.S., Germany and India.More from WWDBeauty's Female Power DuosThe CEW Achiever Awards 2018WWD Beauty Inc.'s Top 10 Beauty Companies of 2016 The company’s three bids, the latest of which was for 50 billion pounds, have been rejected by GSK, which believes they undervalue...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Round-Up Investing Apps

HappyNest Holdings has launched the latest and greatest version of its eponymous real estate investing app, offering customers the opportunity to go about making their spending habits work for them by allowing them to round up their expenditure and utilize the extra amount as an investment into a real estate venture.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Google
WWD

All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated Jan. 14 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Mented Cosmetics Closes Series A, Plans International Launch

Click here to read the full article. Mented Cosmetics has closed a $5 million Series A round led by Corazon Capital and CircleUp Growth Partners. Mented plans to use the capital to build the team and grow distribution with Ulta Beauty, Target and begin international expansion, said KJ Miller, cofounder and chief executive officer. More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 Miller and cofounder Amanda Johnson launched Mented in 2017 with nude lipsticks meant to work across skin tones. The duo raised $1 million that year, becoming the 15th and 16th Black women...
MAKEUP
WWD

ThredUp Names HR Expert Coretha Rushing to Board

Click here to read the full article. The pandemic has put a bright spotlight on the human part of human resources, forcing companies of all stripes to look hard at a whole suite of work-life basics — from diversity and inclusion to remote staffing.  It’s a set of fundamental changes that even the more forward-leaning companies are trying to take on by tapping into more expertise and fresh viewpoints. More from WWD'Euphoria' Season Two Fashion MomentsRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That' Witness ThredUp Inc.’s latest move, bringing in HR veteran Coretha Rushing as its...
BUSINESS
WWD

Silhouette Eyewear Launches E-commerce in the U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Silhouette has launched e-commerce in the U.S., the brand’s largest market. The Austria-based eyewear company first expanded its digital footprint in 2020 with a virtual try-on tool, and now with the e-store  at Silhouette.com, customers will be able to shop the company’s entire range of sunglasses.More from WWDSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at MidoAccessories Trends From the Spring 2020 New York Fashion Week Runways “The goal of our online strategy is to create an emotional impact and a powerful brand experience for Silhouette customers in the digital space. We...
APPAREL
WWD

Salesforce Embraces the Future of Commerce With Innovative Products and Partnerships

Click here to read the full article. According to data from Salesforce, by next year 25 percent of shopping will occur outside of a brand’s website, app or physical store. With new innovations and partnerships on its platform, Salesforce aims to help companies meet consumers no matter where they are, enable modernization of systems and develop more flexible digital strategies.More from WWDSantoni Unveils Capsule Collection For Chinese New Year2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in Paris “Today, consumers expect retailers to offer their products anytime, anywhere and this is transforming the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Ren Clean Skincare Names Michelle Brett CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Ren Clean Skincare has named Michelle Brett as its new chief executive officer. She succeeds Arnaud Meysselle in the position. Meysselle, who steered Ren for five years, has left the beauty company.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Brett formerly worked at Living Proof ­— which, like Ren, is owned by Unilver Prestige — most recently as its senior vice president of sales and vice president of retail sales, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also worked at Caudalie, Jonathan Product and L’Occitane. At...
SKIN CARE
globallandscapesforum.org

Looking to sustainably invest? This digital ‘toolkit’ will help guide

Against a backdrop of an increasing amount of investment dollars going to support private sector sustainability ambitions, the Luxembourg Sustainable Finance Initiative (LSFI) has created a new digital ‘Take Action’ toolkit. Its goal? To provide practical tools for financial professionals, from asset managers to banks to individuals, to help them navigate the complex landscape of sustainable finance and, in turn, continue its growth.
ECONOMY
WWD

Resale Start-up Twig Raises $35M in Series A Investment Round

LONDON — Twig, the London-based start-up on a mission to merge resale with fintech, has raised $35 million in a Series A financing round. The investment round was led by fintech specialist Fasanara Capital and was also supported by a group of “undisclosed strategic investors,” which according to the company, include current and former executives from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Balmain, Tod’s, Swarovski, L’Oréal, Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Scalepay.
BUSINESS
MedCity News

Digital health investment opportunities in 2022

At the dawn of a new year, it seems like the perfect time to reflect on what has been an exciting 12 months of investment in digital health and explore what’s next in 2022. A total of $21.3B was invested between Q1-Q3 of 2021, up from $14.6B invested in 2020. Let’s start with two top investment areas that should receive extra attention this year and beyond.
EDUCATION
pymnts

Restaurant Brands Aim to Get Their Mojo in 2022 with New Digital Investments

Aiming to get off on the right foot for 2022, major restaurant brands are stepping up their digital efforts. Diner-style chain Friendly’s, for one, which has 130 restaurants across 12 states, started the year with a run-down of its tech innovations the previous year in a news release issued Tuesday (Jan. 4), with the stated goal of “setting the stage for transformative growth in 2022.” Under its new owners, Amici Partners Group, the brand launched a rewards program and expanded off-premises fulfillment options. In the coming year, the brand will add “menu and experience enhancements.”
FOOD & DRINKS
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Rockbridge Growth Equity Invests in Digital Health Care Tech

Rockbridge Growth Equity, a Detroit-based private equity firm, announced an investment in digital out-of-home point of care provider CheckedUp. The capital will help enable growth initiatives, provide for further investment in technology innovations, and expand the company’s reach in key markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The...
DETROIT, MI
c21media.net

Sony-backed Whisper appoints Jemma Goba as digital, branded head

Sony-backed UK sports and unscripted producer Whisper has hired Jemma Goba as head of branded and digital. Goba will lead the UK prodco’s branded content team, working with clients such as UBS, Red Bull, Barclays and Manchester City. She will also be tasked with driving digital growth, while overseeing a digital team of over 25 staff.
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy