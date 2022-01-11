ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine returns but it comes with cold weather

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine has returned but so has the cold weather. High pressure will control our weather through mid week with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine returns today, but it will be cool with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will fall back into low to mid 20s inland, mid to upper 20s along...

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Slightly Warmer Temperatures Before Cold Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures in the Chicago area will be slightly warmer over the next couple of days before cold air returns. Sunday night will bring a few snow lurries or brief snow showers, but little to no accumulation is expected. Low temperatures will reach 21 degrees. Monday will...
CHICAGO, IL
WKRG

Cold night ahead, sunshine back tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold start to the week! Monday morning will be around freezing in the low 30s. In the afternoon, we’ll see sunny skies with a high of 57. Lows on Tuesday will still linger around the freezing point, with the high barely reaching the low 60s. Temperatures on Wednesday will be much warmer at 70.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches
wbtw.com

Plenty of Sunshine on the way

This afternoon we finally got a break from the rain that has been battering us all morning. As the system pulls away, skies will quickly clear up for the beginning of the week. For tonight, a stray shower will pass through as the system gets another go around at the Carolinas. This shower will be nothing like we saw this morning, rainfall will be light and quickly over with. It will still be windy as we make our way into Monday. Temperatures for tonight will be in the upper 30s for the coast and low-mid 30s inland.
ENVIRONMENT
KWTX

Sunshine and Lots of Warmth Before Our Next Cold Front

We’ll have a chilly start this morning, but after sunrise we’ll have some great weather for MLK Day. Sunshine brings temperatures into the upper 50′s at lunchtime, with highs in the mid 60′s during the afternoon. We dip to the mid 30′s to start Tuesday, with breezy south winds boosting highs into the mid to upper 70′s during the afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
utv44.com

Sunshine returns

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's looking like a much nicer day today, but temperatures will still be below normal with winds gusting to 20 mph at times. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows fall to below freezing inland, with mid 30s at...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns early week; rain, cold by mid-late week

MONDAY: Sunshine remain in high supply through the remainder of your MLK holiday - expect temperature to continue to make their way toward the lower to middle 50s by the afternoon hours, continuing to melt the snow in places that saw the highest accumulations. Skies remain clear overnight with lows in the upper 20s to lower & middle 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Sunshine returns

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's looking like a much nicer day today, but temperatures will still be below normal with winds gusting to 20 mph at times. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows fall to below freezing inland, with mid 30s at...
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Clearing, cold and breezy to start the week

Cloudy and breezy to start the day but skies will clear out. As the system pulls away, skies will clear as the cold air moves into the area. For MLK day, there will be plenty of sunshine, but it will be cold (below normal for this time of year), with all of us in the 40s for the duration of the day. It will be breezy as well with winds out of the west at 15-25 mph. Sunshine will continue for Tuesday with temperatures making it into the lower 50s. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 60s for Wednesday with increasing cloud cover as a high pressure passes through and our next frontal system approaches from the west.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
WTOK-TV

Cold temperatures overnight, drier weather returns for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A frigid night is in store for East Mississippi and West Alabama. We’ll drop into the lower 30′s and upper 20′s. We’ll see a few stray clouds through the overnight hours and through the morning hours on Monday, but those clouds move out by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower 50′s for Monday afternoon.
MERIDIAN, MS
koamnewsnow.com

Returning sunshine & some returning warmth for Monday – Nick

Good late Sunday evening, everyone. Leave it to Mother Nature to have the final say when it comes to our weather. We did manage to keep our weather dry for our Sunday across the area. However, the vast majority of the area continued to deal with overcast skies and persistent fog that didn’t start clearing out until we hit the late afternoon and early evening hours. With that being the case, most areas fared similarly to how Joplin saw temperatures respond today. After the clouds and snow allowed us to only jump back into the lower 30s Saturday, Joplin Regional saw lows in the lower 20s and afternoon temperatures only in the upper 20s. In our far western areas where the fog and clouds did clear out before sunset, we did see temperatures respond by jumping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
JOPLIN, MO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warm Start To The Week, Before Slide Into Bitter Cold

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says it will reach 30 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro. The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy