Sunshine returns but it comes with cold weather

Good late Sunday evening, everyone. Leave it to Mother Nature to have the final say when it comes to our weather. We did manage to keep our weather dry for our Sunday across the area. However, the vast majority of the area continued to deal with overcast skies and persistent fog that didn’t start clearing out until we hit the late afternoon and early evening hours. With that being the case, most areas fared similarly to how Joplin saw temperatures respond today. After the clouds and snow allowed us to only jump back into the lower 30s Saturday, Joplin Regional saw lows in the lower 20s and afternoon temperatures only in the upper 20s. In our far western areas where the fog and clouds did clear out before sunset, we did see temperatures respond by jumping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO