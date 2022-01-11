ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, January 11 2022

By Randy Bushover
 6 days ago

Now that the holidays have passed, Dave’s Christmas Wonderland is set to close its location at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. Business First reporting that the real driving force is a move to ecommerce for the business. The Niagara County location was intended to be temporary when it opened in 2018. Dave’s Christmas Wonderland still has locations open on Transit Road in Williamsville and at the Boulevard Mall in Amherst.

Also from Business First - Viridi Parente closed a nearly $100 million round of funding in December; that ranks the funding event as one of the largest in Buffalo startup history.  Viridi Parente is developing a variety of products powered by its lithium ion battery technology.  Information about the filing was learned through an SEC filing.

Benderson Development Co. has purchased a Whole Foods market in Alexandria, Virginia for an undisclosed price.  Benderson's real estate portfolio stretches across 40 states.

WBEN Closings for Thursday

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A complete list of area school district and business closings resulting from a lake effect snow band that is impacting the metro Buffalo area
