Asana has been growing spectacularly fast over the last two years. But growth is expected to slow, moving forward. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is an emerging platform leader in the work management space. It also operates a highly scalable go-to-market (GTM) model. Its low-friction self-service model is suitable for small teams in the SMB space. It also has a direct sales team that focuses on growing its enterprise base, which accounts for most of its revenue. Given that it has a paying customer base that reached 114K in FQ3'22, there's little doubt about Asana's scalability. Moreover, it's still leveraging a massive TAM estimated to reach $50.7B by CY25.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO