‘Senior cohousing’ seeks to combat loneliness

As the Island moves into deep winter and employment opportunities become scarce, numerous organizations step up each season to help with food insecurity and isolation issues. For years, Island churches have offered community suppers in their parish halls, each one taking a different day to make sure that on any given evening someone could find a meal and some company. But like everything during the pandemic, even giving back has become more complicated. Sit down meals in the company of others have given way to take-out suppers or delivery options when possible. Food distributions are also in full swing, providing free groceries for those in need.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO