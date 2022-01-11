ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder

By Anthony Domol
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Winds ramp up this evening overnight, with winds from the south / southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph or so along the lakeshore. Temperatures also get milder tonight and into Wednesday morning. Most of this week looks to be on the dry and quiet side with some light snow or flurries possible on Thursday. Another reinforcing shot of Arctic air arrives Friday morning and lasts through the weekend, with only scattered light snow prospects in order through the period.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, but becoming mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Rising temperatures into the lower 30s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 45 mph or so along the lakeshore.

TOMORROW / WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. Scattered flurries possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers or flurries. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY : Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY : Mostly cloudy, with the chance of a few flurries. Highs in the upper teens.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

