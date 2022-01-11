ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hopefully There Will Be One This Month' - Liverpool Keeper Coach On Future Of Loris Karius

By Neil Andrew
 6 days ago

Liverpool coach John Achterberg has been speaking about the goalkeeping situation at the club and spoke about Loris Karius.

It's been a difficult period in the German's career since his last game for the Reds which was the Champions League final in 2018.

Karius was criticised for his performance in a game that saw Real Madrid lift the European Cup after a 3-1 victory.

Loans to Besiktas and FC Union Berlin followed but Karius was not loaned out or sold again in the summer meaning he is still at Liverpool.

Speaking to the The Athletic, Achterberg is hopeful that a solution will be found for the 28 year old who he believes has plenty still to offer.

“In the end it’s down to him, his agent and the club to try to find a solution.

“Hopefully, there will be one this month.

“It doesn’t help anyone to sit for another six months without the feeling that you are really fighting for something. That’s not going to improve him. He needs to use his quality to make a career now. Loris has a lot of good qualities.

Karius' contract expires at the end of the season and Achterberg said if no solution is found in January, then he will continue at Liverpool.

“If not, he will train with us until the end of his contract. If Loris goes, then we will look to bring one up from the academy again.”

  • What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool’s System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?

Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp Hopes One Of Liverpool AFCON Stars Come Back As Champions

Speaking after Liverpool's win over Brentford, Jurgen Klopp admits he would love one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Naby Keita to come back as AFCON Champions. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all performing brilliantly for their countries respectively. All three winning man of the match awards so far.
LFCTransferRoom

Joel Matip: The Man, The Myth, The Legend

This is a look into why Joel Matip has become an unsung hero at Liverpool and how important he has become for Jurgen Klopp. Let's get this straight. Joel Matip is one of the best defenders in the world. Although Virgil Van Dijk is considered correctly as the best in the world, it unfortanatelty takes limelight of Matip. Let's give him the limelight he fully deserves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
