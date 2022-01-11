ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Daily Herald football contest

huntingdondailynews.com
 6 days ago

Jim Domenick of Tyrone was this week’s Daily...

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Cowboys who should be fired after playoff disappointment

As the Dallas Cowboys struggled and underachieved in the NFL Playoffs, here are three names Dallas should consider moving on from. The Dallas Cowboys had an absolutely terrible evening as they completely fell on their faces when facing the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco exposed just about every fault that Dallas had and took advantage of every single penalty and mental mistake the Cowboys made.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Daily Herald#Tyrone#Steelers Ravens#Dorman S Jewelry
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Ben Roethlisberger

There are a lot of parallels between the careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. With Roethlisberger retiring, Wilson has reflected on Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career. Taking to Twitter last night, Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career. He called him a “legend” and “generational” –...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Panthers GM gets brutally honest on Cam Newton’s future

The Carolina Panthers had one of the most bizarre quarterback situations in the league this year. They started off the year as hot as any team led by Sam Darnold, who slipped into a slump and then suffered an injury that kept him out for an extended period. During that time, the Panthers brought back Cam Newton, who was then thrust into a two- and sometimes three- quarterback rotation with Darnold and backup P.J. Walker when all three were healthy and active. Newton’s age and concerns about his ability raised questions about if he would be in Carolina next season. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer addressed those concerns with a brutally honest take on Newton’s future during an appearance on WFNZ’s The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
97ZOK

The Latest News on Aaron Rodgers Should Make Packers Fans Happy

Whether or not Aaron Rodgers is playing his final game or games as a Green Bay Packers player shouldn't matter here. It also shouldn't matter what your own personal feelings are regarding Aaron Rodgers. What does matter, at least on the football field, Aaron Rodgers is good, like, really good.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr’s future with Raiders gets first major hint

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy