ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Report: EFL Under Pressure To Investigate Liverpool Carabao Cup Postponement

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

The EFL are under pressure to investigate the circumstances around the postponement of Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal according to a report.

The first leg of the tie that was scheduled for last Thursday at the Emirates Stadium was postponed after the EFL accepted Liverpool's request due to a fresh Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The AXA Training Centre was also closed for 48 hours as a result of the outbreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqsfO_0diMPiQ500
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

As well as Jurgen Klopp and other backroom staff previously recording 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests, assistant Pep Lijnders also then registered a 'suspected' positive result.

The Athletic claims that the EFL has received complaints from some clubs after it was revealed that only Trent Alexander-Arnold's test was confirmed as positive with all others for the players being 'false positives'.

According to the report, the clubs appear to want some clarity as to when Liverpool were in receipt of the information regarding the 'false positives' as that could have had an impact as to whether the game should have gone ahead.

The publication claims that according to sources, it was only on a third round of testing after the scheduled match that details of the false positives became clear.

Author Verdict

It is a difficult time for football authorities trying to deal with the unpredictable nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report doesn't state that the EFL will investigate the issue and just claims they are 'under pressure' to do so.

There has been no comment from the EFL as of yet and there may not be.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool’s System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl Cup#Cup Game#Arsenal#Efl#The Axa Training Centre
LFCTransferRoom

Joel Matip: The Man, The Myth, The Legend

This is a look into why Joel Matip has become an unsung hero at Liverpool and how important he has become for Jurgen Klopp. Let's get this straight. Joel Matip is one of the best defenders in the world. Although Virgil Van Dijk is considered correctly as the best in the world, it unfortanatelty takes limelight of Matip. Let's give him the limelight he fully deserves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Opinion: Liverpool Should Have Re-signed Coutinho!

Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2018, for what was at the time the second most expensive transfer ever - £142million. However, his time in Spain has been frustrating. Despite having moments of magic, he has become a seemingly unwanted figure at the Spanish giants, as loan spells to Bayern Munich and now Aston Villa have shown.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Why Liverpool Should Go All in for Yves Bissouma

It is no secret that Liverpool and new signings don't exactly go hand in hand but maybe it is time to bite the bullet and freshen things up. The highly rated Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has caught the eye of all the big clubs in the Premier League due to his performances in recent seasons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp reveals ‘long talk’ with Curtis Jones over his potential at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had “a long talk” with Curtis Jones as he believes it is now time for the academy graduate to step up and start fulfilling his potential.The 20-year-old has endured a difficult time since October, with a freak eye injury in training being followed by a Covid-enforced absence.However, he had previously shown flashes of his brilliance, dominating the game in the 5-1 Champions League win over Porto, and with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – at the Africa Cup of Nations – and hip-injury victim Thiago Alcantara all absent his creativity could be an important factor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
695
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy