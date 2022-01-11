ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Russian rouble extends gains; Omicron worries limit gains for EM stocks

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies firmed on Tuesday, with Russia's rouble up for a fourth straight session as Moscow holds talks with the West, while gains in developing world stocks were limited by Omicron worries hitting China shares.

All eyes will be U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's nomination speech later in the day for clues on monetary policy.

Ahead of Wednesday's U.S. inflation figures which are expected to show a rise, Wall Street banks now expect four interest rate hikes this year - one more than what the Fed had signalled.

With the dollar making small moves, most currencies of emerging markets firmed (.MIEM00000CUS).

Russia's rouble rose 0.4%, with oil prices also lending support. Talks between Moscow and Washington on Monday yielded no breakthroughs with both sides remaining far apart on their differences on Ukraine. read more

"A good outcome would be no escalation, that we come out these negotiations with more negotiations coming, this would be my base case scenario," said Kiti Pantskhava, deputy head of research at BCS Global Markets, adding that while this would not improve sentiment towards Russian risk, it would not make it worse.

Rising geopolitical tensions have started to underscore an underperformance of the rouble against some emerging market peers.

Moscow's meetings with NATO members and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe this week are in focus.

In Kazakhstan, Russia-led troops that helped quell a country-wide unrest will start leaving the nation in two days, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

This is good news in terms of trading fixed income markets, BCS' Pantskhava said.

"If it all happened as planned, and smoothly, that would be in a way a demonstration of validity of regional political alliances and how it works."

Kazakh hard currency bonds have been volatile after sliding to over 20-month lows last week.

Tokayev called for foreign exchange market stability in order to build confidence in the local tenge currency. After having declined over 3% in 2021, the tenge is down about 0.3% in January.

Turkey's volatile lira slipped 1.6% after data showed the country's current account surplus reversed to a more-than-expected deficit of $2.681 billion in November.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks (.MSCIEF) rose for a third straight session, up 0.5%, although mainland China and Hong Kong shares (.HSI), (.CSI300), (.SSEC) lost between 0.1% and 1% amid rising coronavirus cases and curbs. read more

In central and eastern Europe, After Poland's 50 basis points hike last week, Romania delivered a cautious 25 basis points point hike to 2% on Monday, suggesting it is getting further behind the curve.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Brent crude settled up 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel. Earlier in the session, the contract...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

West no longer mulling cutting off Russia from Swift -Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Western governments are no longer considering cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing German government sources. Handelsblatt reported that, according to its government sources, economic sanctions targeting major Russian banks were being considered as an alternative. The Russian rouble gained on the report.
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Peru's sol rises on positive data, Russian tensions persist

* Brazilian miners resume production in Minas Gerais * Russian rouble volatile, bonds weaken * Latam FX, stock muted in thin trade (Writes through with Latam) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 17 (Reuters) - Peru's sol led gains among its Latin American peers on Monday after data showed the economy expanded in November, while Russian assets remained under pressure as tensions between Moscow and the West showed little sign of easing. The sol rose 0.7% to a more-than six-month high to the dollar, after data showed the Peruvian economy grew by 3.5% in November. Still, the reading was its slowest pace of growth since March, as the country's key mining sector remained pressured by environmental protests. Russia's rouble was flat against the dollar in volatile trade, while investors continued to offload debt in the country. Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ government bonds stayed near six-year highs. Ukraine's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds also fell and both countries' default insurance costs jumped. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that she hoped mounting tensions with Russia over Ukraine could be solved by diplomacy, but she warned that Moscow would suffer if it does attack the country. Talks between Moscow and Western states on Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border ended with no breakthrough last week. A cyber attack against Ukraine has further inflamed tensions. "Geopolitical wobbles are shaking (Commonwealth of Independent States) assets. As a result, both Ukrainian and Russian lines cheapened versus their ratings. It seems that rhetoric will continue to be the made driver of yields for the time being," said EM strategists at TD Securities. In China's troubled property sector, the biggest homebuilder by sales, Country Garden, saw its bonds slump again up to 17 points, leaving most of its international market debt at 25%-35% below its face value. In Latin America, Brazil's real hovered near two-month highs after economic activity rose a seasonally adjusted 0.69% in November, marking its strongest monthly print since February following four months of consecutive drops. Still, prospects for the final quarter are weak, with double-digit inflation weighing on consumption and investment decisions. Most other regional currencies fell against a stronger dollar. Stocks in Latam fell in thin trade owing to a holiday in the United States, with Brazil's Bovespa retreating from a near one-month high. Shares of Brazil's Aliansce Sonae fell 2.3% after it said it will keep pushing for a merger with shopping mall operator BR Malls even after the rival turned down its offer last week. BR's shares rose 2%. Brazilian miners, including Vale SA began resuming production in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais after being forced to halt some operations due to heavy rains. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1255.24 -0.18 MSCI LatAm 2218.69 0.44 Brazil Bovespa 106844.69 -0.08 Mexico IPC 54172.44 0.8 Chile IPSA 4464.80 -0.48 Argentina MerVal 85019.75 -0.54 Colombia COLCAP 1514.55 5.78 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5189 -0.13 Mexico peso 20.2822 0.04 Chile peso 821.8 -0.36 Colombia peso 4003.26 0.00 Peru sol 3.8505 0.73 Argentina peso 104.0200 -0.15 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
WORLD
The Independent

China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 but Beijing faces pressure to shore up activity after an abrupt slowdown in the second half.In the final three months of 2021, growth of the world’s second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier, government data showed Monday. That was down from the previous quarter’s 4.9% and an eye-popping 18.3% in the first three months of 2021.China rebounded quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but activity slowed under pressure from Beijing for real estate developers to cut debt levels deemed to be dangerously high. That caused a slump in sales and construction,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as bets rise on January rate hike

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Chances of a BoC rate hike next week rise to nearly 70% * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian 10-year yield rises to highest level since Nov. 24 By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors raised bets on the Bank of Canada hiking interest rates as early as next week after a business survey by the central bank pointed to rising wage pressures. Canadian firms see labor shortages intensifying and wage pressure increasing, with strong demand growth and supply chain constraints putting upward pressure on prices, a Bank of Canada survey said. The central bank here in December reiterated its guidance that the start of the tightening cycle could come in April but has since become more worried about the inflation outlook. "I think there is too much evidence of building inflationary pressures for the Bank of Canada to wait another full quarter to lift rates," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities. Chances of a rate hike at the Jan. 26 policy announcement rose to nearly 70% from 60% before the survey, money market data showed. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2517 per greenback, or 79.89 U.S. cents, adding to last week's gains. It traded on Monday in a range of 1.2501 to 1.2557. Separate data added to recent evidence that the Canadian economy strengthened in the final quarter of last year. Canadian factory sales rose 2.6% in November from October and home sales were up 0.2% in December from November even as supply fell to a record low level. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, rose 0.6% as investors expected that global supply will remain tight despite a rise in Libyan output. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve. The 10-year touched its highest level since Nov. 24 at 1.819% before dipping to 1.804%, up 3.1 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)
BUSINESS
Reuters

New Zealand business outlook and demand weakens in Q4

WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand business confidence and demand dropped in the fourth quarter of last year as the COVID-19 outbreak dragged on, a private think tank said on Tuesday. A net 28.0% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 11% pessimism in the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares poised to edge higher, NZ falls

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to rise on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained generally positive with the U.S. market closed for a holiday, while local energy stocks are expected to gain on strong prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 74.3-point discount to the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Central Europe#Omicron#Covid#Russian#U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Bcs Global Markets#Nato#Kazakh
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS "The lull in markets is unlikely to last"

Jan 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. "THE LULL IN MARKETS IS UNLIKELY TO LAST" (1645 GMT) It was a pretty smooth session for European equities with the STOXX 600...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone eyes slower debt reduction rule, ways to boost compliance

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European Union countries broadly agree they need to change EU laws to allow slower debt reduction, move away from complex calculated indicators and come up with an EU fiscal framework that is actually respected, senior euro zone officials said. The EU's fiscal rules, called the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Fortescue's Forrest says German hydrogen deal is just the start

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian miner Fortescue Metals' (FMG.AX) newly-announced deal to supply green hydrogen to Germany is just the start as the rest of the world will catch up with Europe's lead, Fortescue's chairman told a Berlin industry conference on Monday. European policymakers and industry have been embracing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Reuters

India's Modi urges collective global effort to deal with cryptocurrencies

NEW DELHI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that a collective global effort is needed to deal with the problems posed by cryptocurrenices. "The kind of technology it is associated with, the decision taken by a single country will be insufficient to deal with its challenges. We have to have a similar mindset," Modi said at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda conference.
INDIA
Reuters

Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions mount

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds tumbled into distress territory and Russian bonds suffered sharp falls on Monday as fears of another Russian military foray into Ukraine showed no sign of easing. The for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in March 2020. Less than...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy