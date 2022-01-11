ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider shares what her winning streak means

By Michael Levitt
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Amy Schneider was in 8th grade, her class voted her most likely to compete on Jeopardy!. That prediction became a reality last November. That night, in final Jeopardy, Schneider came back from second place and won, besting then-five-day champion Andrew He. "It was just kind of overwhelming, just...

www.npr.org

Comments / 44

Top B
6d ago

It was born a HE not a SHE. I just had my Male bulldog nutered, so now I can put him on Jeopardy and say he is a female.

Reply(9)
13
JJ51
5d ago

OMG so many hateful comments. Live and let live for crying out loud. Whatever Amy is to the rest of you, I only see an intelligent and delightful human being.

Reply(1)
4
Hazel
6d ago

it really doesn't matter how much you RECOGNIZE being female. you never will be, so maybe a reality show is really what your after. TLC maybe? 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply
3
Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Rallying Behind Amy Schneider After She Opens Up About Getting Robbed

Jeopardy! fans are keeping champion Amy Schneider in their thoughts. On Monday night, minutes after the engineering manager from Ohio won her 23rd consecutive game, Amy opened up on Twitter about a terrible incident she recently went through. “Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone,” she wrote. “I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WTRF- 7News

Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.  Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s […]
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Answers Question She’s Gotten Her Whole Life

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has been on a huge run, and that is set to continue as the Professors Tournament has come to an end. Schneider has already become a bit of a celebrity and that is no surprise. If you win 10 games in Jeopardy! people will know who you are. Much like many other contestants that have been on the show, she gets asked a question all the time. “How are you so smart?”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Says She Was Voted Most Likely to be on the Game Show in 8th Grade

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Amy Schneider is performing so well on “Jeopardy!”, given her superlative back in eighth grade. Everyone remembers voting on their classmates to see “who’s most likely to become president” or “change the world” or “has the best hair.” But Schneider, who just won her 18th game on the show, was voted for a more intellectual superlative: Most Likely to Be on “Jeopardy!” One Day.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are in Total Shock After Seeing the Show's Major Record Announcement

Throughout her historic winning streak, Amy Schneider has broken record after record — but the latest one might just be the most remarkable of them all. On January 7, the California-based engineering manager was quick on the buzzer following a nerve-wracking game the day before. Amy secured an early lead during her 28th Jeopardy! game and after starting out with a total of $977,400, she won an additional $42,200. With that, the Ohio native officially surpassed the $1 million mark ($1,019,600) and her incredible accomplishment was threefold — she is only the fifth person to do so in the quiz show’s history, the fourth person to accomplish this record in regular season play and the first woman to become part of the millionaire club.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
The Independent

‘Jeopardy!’ champion robbed at gunpoint and harassed by transphobic trolls after historic winning streak

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider has a message for all the people who have sent her transphobic messages: Thank you.“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” Ms Schneider tweeted on New Year’s Eve. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”The sarcastic note comes as Ms Schneider, a trans woman, blasts through several “Jeopardy!” records. With her 24-game winning streak, Ms Schneider...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
US Magazine

‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Amy Schneider Reveals She Was Robbed: ‘First Off, I’m Fine’

Feeling “fine.” After former Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider was burglarized earlier this week, she has opened up about the ordeal. “Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone,” Schneider, 42, tweeted on Monday, January 3. “I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”
OAKLAND, CA
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Gives Hilarious Intro For Amy Schneider’s 30th Game

For current “Jeopardy!” super champion Amy Schneider’s 30th game, host Ken Jennings gave her a hilarious intro centered around her 29 wins so far. Schneider has broken records left and right all season long. And she’s not stopping anytime soon. This week, if the engineering manager from Oakland, California, wins all of her games, she’ll surpass James Holzhauer’s third-place record for consecutive wins (32).
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Lost Significant Amount of ‘House Money’ But Held on to Win Game

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider continues her winning as her historic run continues to make waves in the game show world. There are few things more exciting to game show fans than a “Jeopardy!” contestant on a hot streak. Calling Schneider’s current run a “hot streak” would be a vast understatement. What Amy Schneider has been able to do is nothing short of amazing as she continues her record-breaking chase. Schneider has now compiled 33 consecutive victories and accumulated well over $1 million through her run. She is the first female to top the $1 million mark and is climbing the consecutive victories ladder with Matt Amodio now firmly in sight. Amodio famously won 38 consecutive “Jeopardy!” and topped $1.5 million just a few months ago. Schneider could tie Amodio’s streak by the end of next week if she continues rattling off victories. Like Amodio, Schneider has won in impressive fashion, not only beating but dominating the competition.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeopardy! should be retired because of the proliferation of winning streaks -- or the five-win rule should be brought back

"Jeopardy! has lost the spirit that made it an American institution," says Tom Nichols. "I am not the first to notice that the show, like other formerly amateur pursuits in America, has become professionalized and mostly closed to the casual player. It is no longer a show that celebrates the smarts of the average citizen; it is now a showcase for people who prep and practice, who enter the studio determined not to shine for a day or even a week but to beat the game itself. This, combined with the abolition back in 2003 of the long-standing rule that you must retire after five wins, has created long streaks where a few players over time crush the daylights out of the sacrificial lambs who have no real chance of beating the reigning champ without either a dash of luck or an unforced error." Nichols points out that returning champions with winning streaks have a huge advantage, having become comfortable on camera and mastering the clicker. "Watch the veterans play after they’ve won a few games. They have cracked the code, which, as paradoxical as it seems, includes completely ignoring the host," says Nichols. "The losers—again, you can watch this happen—are very focused on looking at the host, but the winners are looking at the board. They’re reading ahead, forming an answer, and waiting for the light to go on. In my best moments on the show, it was me and the board, that little light, the buzzer, and nothing else. If you’ve done all this even two or three times, new players are at an instant disadvantage. No one wants to play against a returning champ." Nichols adds: "Jeopardy! used to be a spirited, and limited, competition among ordinary Americans. Now we watch because we want to see James or Matt or Amy squash a passel of newbies every week, hapless victims for whom victory is mathematically out of reach within 20 minutes. This doesn’t reflect well on our culture. Bring in more people and make it about watching your friends and neighbors again."
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champs Reveal Surprising Secret Weapon

In less than a year we have had two 30+ win Jeopardy! champions. So, how easy is it to become a champion with a long streak?. As you would suspect, it isn’t easy at all. However, there are some champions that claim to have a secret weapon. Thanks to a fan-run website called J! Archive, there is a database filled with decades of questions. So, as far as a study sheet goes, it is about as good as it gets.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy