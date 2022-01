WASHINGTON — Progressive lawmakers Friday joined a virtual news conference with organizers from the Poor People’s Campaign and said they are not giving up on the push to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation. The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival held the virtual meeting to kick off its plans […] The post Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO