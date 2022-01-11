'Team effort': New Hampshire COVID vaccine locations increase as booster shot demand rises

EXETER — How do New Hampshire COVID-19 vaccination rates look after thousands came out Saturday to get free booster shots at 13 state-run locations?

Booster Blitz events across the state offered free booster shots to residents. The slots were mostly by appointment but several locations, including Exeter High School, offered walk-in shots toward the end of the day.

A total of 9,971 people received booster shots across the 13 locations, according to Jake Leon, spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

During the first Booster Blitz on Dec. 11, 10,413 people received a booster, making a total of 20,384 across both events, Leon said.

Leon said the best source for COVID-19 vaccination data is the CDC.

"According to CDC data, 920,681 residents are fully vaccinated," he said Monday. "The CDC also estimates that 146,536 individuals have received a booster dose."

14,000 shots available in one day

Exeter High School Booster Blitz spokesperson Eileen Meany said the Exeter site had 4,000 appointments available with 3,300 filled prior to Saturday. Statewide, she said, 14,000 shots were available with 11,559 booked before Saturday.

"I think most of the sites, including here are opening this up to walk-ins," said Meany. "We close at 4 p.m., but if people are in here, we will stay and keep giving out booster shots."

After receiving a booster shot, people are advised to remain on site for about 10 minutes. Other volunteers observe them, to make sure there are no adverse effects from the shot. Among those volunteers at Exeter was Bob Quinn, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

"Today is a great example of good team effort," Quinn said. "Everyone who wants a shot got one and that will do a lot of good."

Hampton Falls Fire Chief Jay Lord said he hoped the staff can administer all the doses they have available.

"If people are willing to stay past 4 p.m., we are willing to keep doing this," he said.

Demand rising and locations increasing

There has been an increase in the numbers of people seeking vaccinations in recent weeks.

"According to the CDC, the seven-day average for vaccinations (in New Hampshire) at the beginning of September was 2,147," Leon said. "In mid-December the average was 9,900, indicating increasing vaccinations throughout the fall."

To help people gain easier access to COVID vaccinations, six additional fixed vaccination sites will soon open (Exeter, Concord, Keene, Manchester, Nashua and Salem), adding to the four that already opened, including one in Rochester.

"Of the six new sites, the first is expected to open next week and all are scheduled to be in operation by the beginning of February," Leon said.

New Hampshire also has seven mobile vaccination vans available by request at covid19.nh.gov/request-mobile-vaccination-clinic.

"There are also hundreds of sites across the state, including pharmacies, provider practices and federally qualified health centers," Leon said. "The state’s public education campaign regarding vaccines and boosters is ongoing, bringing information about vaccinations directly to residents through radio and television, digital advertising and signage."

Residents have said they find difficulties trying to get timely vaccine appointments through pharmacies and urgent care centers.

"The situation is constantly evolving," Leon said. "While some pharmacies may be booking out vaccination appointments two weeks in advance, others have appointments available in a few days."