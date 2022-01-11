Whoopi Goldberg Reprises Rose Schwartz for Soapdish Revival

Soapdish, the 1991 film that spoofed the soap opera genre, is getting the TV treatment. The movie that gave an inside look into soaps is set to return and the film’s original star Whoopi Goldberg (The View) will reprise her role as Rose Schwartz.

(GETTY IMAGES)

Deadline reports that the new Soapdish will air on Paramount+. Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin) is set to co-write the new incarnation, which is described as a “dramedy.” Whoopi Goldberg plays Rose, the head writer of the fictional long-running soap opera The Sun Also Sets.