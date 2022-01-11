ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Brazil cliff collapse kills at least 10

NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 10 people were killed and dozens more injured when a...

www.nbcnews.com

The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

At Least 7 Dead In Brazil After Rock Wall Collapses On Tourists Visiting Waterfall

A search is underway for at least three missing individuals after a rock wall collapsed onto several leisure boats in a lake in southeastern Brazil on Saturday afternoon. According to Reuters, seven people have been confirmed dead and nine people have been seriously injured in the tragic accident, which was recorded by a passenger on one of the vessels and shared on social media.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
matadornetwork.com

Horrifying video shows cliff collapse onto tourists on Brazil’s Furnas Lake

The cliff face of Lake Furnas in Brazil collapsed on Saturday, January 8, hitting four boats filled with tourists. Videos posted on social media show the moment the massive rock fragment fell. Six people were initially reported dead, but that number has gone up to 10. Additionally, more than 30...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga

The entire west coast is under a tsunami alert over the weekend as a massive volcanic eruption occurred in the Pacific Ocean. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports at least one person is dead with many more missing or feared dead as communications to the island nation remain cut off. Jan. 18, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
