Recently, ProtoFi launched a token pre-sale that was filled under an hour, effectively raising over 100k FTM ($300k). ProtoFi, a DEFI protocol with AMM and yield farming technology built on Fantom blockchain, has raised over $300k during its recent pre-sale. The funds will go towards developing the most stable trading environment in the crypto market and completing the established roadmap. The plans include the introduction of the DGFSS (daily generated fee-sharing system) using ELECTRON (ELCT) token staking, Stable Swap Engine, NFT boosted pools, and much more. Furthermore, the company hopes to decrease deposit fees over time significantly.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO