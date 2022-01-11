ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heathrow Airport’s 2021 Passenger Numbers Lower Than Previous Year

By Kate Holton, Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort-notice restrictions have done the most harm, and now the airport's CEO is worried things won't change for years to come. Britain’s biggest airport Heathrow handled 19.4 million passengers in 2021, less than one quarter of pre-pandemic levels and lower than 2020, after Omicron sparked a run of cancellations in...

