NE Ga police blotter: Philly murder suspect arrested in Oakwood

Police in Pennsylvania say the man arrested in Hall County was wanted for the murder of a teenager in Philadelphia: 14 year-old Samir Jefferson was shot and killed back in November; suspect Haneef Robinson was arrested this past weekend in Oakwood. Two other suspects were already in custody. There is still no word on a motive for the murder.

Gerado Avardo was arrested last week in Gainesville, picked up by police and held on a federal arrest warrant: now Gainesville Police say he’s a suspect in a home invasion that happened last February in Hall County.

A Fulton County woman has been sentenced to serve nearly three and a half years in federal prison for fraudulently taking more than $6 million in COVID relief funds. Federal prosecutors say 49 year-old Hunter Van Pelt of Roswell submitted six false loan applications to the Paycheck Protection Program from April to June 2020. She requested a total of more than $7.9 million and received more than $6 million.

The GBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Crawford County. The man who was killed crashed his car after a high-speed police chase and was shot after what a Crawford County Sheriff’s deputy says was a struggle over the deputy’s gun.

