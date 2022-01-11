ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, GA

Local government notes: A-CC, Winterville WebEx session, new Councilman in Nicholson

By Tim Bryant
 6 days ago
It will be yet another virtual session: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will meet with city leaders in Bogart and Winterville via WebEx, starting at 4:30 this afternoon.

A new City Council members took his oath of office last night in Nicholson: Joshua Burkhalter won a Council seat in the election held in November in Nicholson; veteran Council member Thomas Gary was reelected and was also sworn in during Monday night’s meeting.

Barrow County Commissioners meet at 6 o’clock at the Historic Courthouse in Winder.

The Chairman of the Gwinnett County School Board says he will run as a Democrat for the state School Superintendent’s post now held by Republican Richard Woods. Everton Blair has filed his paperwork with the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission.

